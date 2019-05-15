Trip of a lifetime

× Expand Photo provided Seventh-grade students from Beekmantown work on their North Country Honor Run 5K & U.S. Oval Walk project.

BEEKMANTOWN | When the 27th North Country Honor Flight participants leave their send-off ceremony Saturday, they will have additional company for part of their parade route to Plattsburgh International Airport.

Seventh-grade students at Beekmantown Middle School have lent their effort to the cause, orchestrating the North Country Honor Run 5K & U.S. Oval Walk. Runners and walkers are encouraged to show their support in their apparel. Prizes will be awarded to the top three runners and best dressed.

“Dress in your most patriotic running apparel and be a part of this memorable race,” a press release from Team Ascent seventh-grade students and teachers said. “If you have never witnessed an Honor Flight ceremony, this is an event you won’t want to miss!”

The 27th North Country Honor Flight trip — set for Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 18) — will see 15 more area veterans head to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor.

“This ceremony will be more spectacular than ever,” Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said in an email. “The kids and the staff have worked very hard on this in hopes of sponsoring their own flight.”

Part of this flight will be four World War II veterans, including 101-year-old William Busier. Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam veterans will round out the flight.

The trip is one which “many call one of the best days of their lives,” Finnegan said.

‘BULLDOG’

Photo by Dave Brown The Legion Riders from Post 1619 officers deliver the $12,000 sponsorship to the North Country Honor Flight.

“We would like to thank the Legion Riders of Post 1619 for sponsoring this flight,” Finnegan said. “The Riders worked hard at fundraising events and motorcycle rides to raise the $12,000 to sponsor this flight.”

The Riders are sponsoring this trip in honor of Paul “Bulldog” Dumas, who died before getting his Honor Flight.

Dumas was a dedicated veteran to many causes, Finnegan said, including the DAV and the North Country Honor Flight, and was also deeply involved in getting the Veterans Park started on the U.S. Oval.

‘MEANINGFUL AND MEMORABLE’

The Honor Flight ceremony begins promptly at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the race getting underway at the conclusion of the ceremony at 8 a.m. Check-in is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 a.m. on race day to allow runners the opportunity to observe the Honor Flight ceremony prior to the race. The registration fee for the 5K is $25 in advance (online) and $30 on race day. Registration for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk is $20. There is no cost for kids 5 and under. Online registration will continue until Friday, May 17. The welcome home is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit North Country Honor Flight.

More information about the North Country Honor Run 5K & U.S. Oval Walk can be found at runsignup.com/northcountryhonorrun.

According to the Beekmantown students and teachers, “this project idea grew out of our developing relationship with the North Country Honor Flight organization. In response to student feedback we are creating an authentic project-based learning experience that will involve service, building community partnerships, and curriculum.

“We are looking forward to creating a meaningful and memorable experience for our students!”