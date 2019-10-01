Truck donated to Chazy Highway Department

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Those involved: Dan Nephew (far left) shakes the hand of Elwood Jennette (middle) in front of his old truck. Next to Jennette stands Chazy Superintendent Bill Arthur.

CHAZY | Outside the Chazy Highway Department, just off Exit 41, sits a 1955 International R-170 truck, recently refurbished and repainted. Elwood Jennette, once the one who drove the truck along town roads, purchased the yellow vehicle in 1964, when he was 18 years old. Now retired and in his 70s, Jennette donated the truck to the Town of Chazy for display.

“They worked on it during the winter - a paint job, things like that,” Jennette said. “But it was really in mechanically good shape.”

The truck was refurbished and painted to include a “55” on the side to commemorate the year the truck was made - 1955. Also on the side says the year the Town of Chazy highway department was established. A new plow was attached to the truck, made to look the same as they did back then.

“We had this old plow up in the dump … this is about the size plows they used on these lower trucks back then,” Highway Department Superintendent Dan Nephew said.

Back in the day, when he drove the truck, Jennette lugged $6-sand-a-load in the 15-foot bed of the truck to delivery around Chazy. Gas back then, according to Jennette, was only 32 cents a gallon.

“It’s been the backbone almost for families in need or somebody who wanted masonry work for me to draw them a load of sand or something like that,” Jennette said.

The truck is on display outside the Chazy Highway Department right off of Exit 41. It is visible from the street, but best to take a closer look to get the full effect of the old vehicle.