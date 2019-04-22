Tucker Farms to serve as Bike the Barns start, finish

× Expand Photo provided by ANCA The fourth-annual Bike the Barns will begin and end at Tucker Farms in Gabriels Sept. 29.

GABRIELS | Hundreds of cyclists and supporters will gather Sept. 29 at Tucker Farms in Gabriels for the fourth-annual Bike the Barns. The fifth-generation family farm, which has been growing potatoes for more than 100 years, will be the start and finish location for the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) event.

Different route options, ranging from about 10 miles to about 75 miles, are available to suit individual riders’ abilities and preferences. Each route will bring cyclists past mountain views and agricultural landscapes and include rest stops at a variety of farms including vegetable, dairy and livestock operations where farmers will lead tours throughout the day.

Registration for longer routes costs $60 and includes an event T-shirt, farm tours and lunch and dinner. The shorter, family ride costs $40 and includes farm tours and dinner, and T-shirts can be purchased separately.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Bike the Barns. It will be a great opportunity for people to see what Adirondack farms have to offer and how we make a living off the land,” said Tom Tucker, who operates the farm with his brother Steve.

ANCA staff developed Bike the Barns in 2016 with a vision to promote North Country farm businesses and the local food movement. Building on the experiences of past events, organizers aim to engage more people each year and introduce participants to a variety of farms and farming practices. Past events, which have grown from about 100 riders and supporters in 2016 to more than 250 participants in 2018, have taken place in the Champlain and Ausable River Valleys.

“This year’s Bike the Barns will introduce riders to farms and families that have adapted to the mountain conditions in the Saranac Lake area,” ANCA Agriculture and Local Economies Director Josh Bakelaar said.

The finish line celebration will feature local food and beverages and live music at Tucker Farms. The Great Adirondack Corn Maze, an annual offering at Tucker’s, will be open for participants to explore.

Proceeds from Bike the Barns go to ANCA’s FarmShare Fund, which helps support and promote a sustainable and equitable regional food system. For more information about Bike the Barns and the FarmShare Fund or to register for the event, visit adirondack.org/bikethebarns.