Turning the tables

× Students serve senior citizens during an annual holiday meal in Ticonderoga. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | For 30 years, Aileen Rafferty worked in the kitchen of the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School, feeding students their lunch.

Tuesday the cafeteria tables were turned for Rafferty.

As has been the custom for decades now, students at the school served a turkey dinner with all the fixings to local senior citizens, in celebration of the holidays and as thanks for lives well lived.

The meal is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Kiwanis, and has been an annual event for probably around 40 years, or at least as long as most people can remember.

Speaking for the Kiwanis, Robert Dedrick said the event lets students show off their hospitality skills, while honoring the men and women who have done much for the community.

“The most important aspect (of Kiwanis) is our seniors and our youth,” Dedrick said. “We do this for our seniors.”

“This really is a community effort,” said Ticonderoga Superintendent John McDonald Jr. “You have given so much to the community over the years, and we just want to give a little something back.”

Seniors got the red carpet treatment from the moment they entered the school. Students opened the doors for them and asked “are you here for the luncheon?” before directing them on.

For many, if not most, the directions were unnecessary because they’d been coming to the event for some time.

Ronald Olcott said he’s been attending for about 10 years.

“Everyone is pleased; it’s always a good time,” he said. “You get to see people who live right on your own street that you haven’t seen because of the winter.”

Students also served the meal and provided the Christmas music, and seemed to enjoy the event as much as those being served.

“It’s good to see the senior citizens having fun,” said Ticonderoga ninth grader Natasha Manning. “They see old friends that they haven’t seen for a while, and it makes us feel good too, like we’re doing something right for the world.”

After serving “all those meals” to the kids, Rafferty said being served herself can take some getting used to — although she said it feels good to make the adjustment.