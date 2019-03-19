Two arrested in connection with ‘St. Platty’s Day’ fire

× Expand Photos provided by Plattsburgh City Police Dillon Wood and Dustin LaMere.

PLATTSBURGH | Two men have been arrested in connection with a couch fire in downtown Plattsburgh.

Dillon J. Wood, 26, and Dustin D. LaMere, 29, were arrested by Plattsburgh City Police on Monday and each charged with one count of fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, and two counts of fourth-degree arson, a class E felony.

The duo allegedly set alight a curbside couch on Clinton Street in the early morning hours following St. Platty’s Day, a local tradition for college students that started roughly six years ago, typically held the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.

Videos from that night shared on social media show that the couch fire spread to a nearby Volvo S60 ­— a car owned by Lyndsey Tolman, a nursing student at Clinton Community College, WCAX reported last week — and continued to grow until thick, black smoke billowed against the windows of two nearby buildings.

Plattsburgh City Police say that the two men intentionally set the couch on fire March 10 — causing damage to both the car and two buildings in the vicinity.

Wood and LaMere were identified with help from multiple downtown business owners, employees and residents, according to a news release from city police.

The two men were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Monday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail on $2,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.

Wood was booked at 6:27 p.m. Monday and subsequently released by court order at 8:59 p.m.

LaMere was booked at 6:36 p.m. Monday, and roughly two and a half hours later was also listed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has having been released by court order.