Two arrested in connection with Ti homicide

TICONDEROGA | Authorities have made two arrests in connection with what is now been officially ruled a homicide in Ticonderoga.

Joshua W. Smith, 35, and Donald C. LaRock, 63, both of Ticonderoga, have been arrested in connection with the death of Ticonderoga resident William T. Brown, state police said on Saturday.

Authorities found Brown, 37, face down in the LaChute River on Friday morning after the Ticonderoga Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta, in the Bicentennial Park area.

Brown’s body was discovered after authorities followed tracks to the LaChute River.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Michael Sikirica at the Albany Medical Center determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, state police said.

LaRock and Smith have been charged with one count each of first degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

The suspects were arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and each were remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 bond.

No further information has been made available, and the investigation remains ongoing. Ticonderoga Police are serving as the lead agency with assistance from state police.

Anyone with information asked to contact Ticonderoga Police Department at (518) 585-3204.