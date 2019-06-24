Two Crown Point elections contested

CROWN POINT | Crown Point voters will go to the polls June 25 to decide two contested races in a Republican primary.

Three candidates are vying for the open seat of highway superintendent, which is being vacated by Eugene Ingleston, who is retiring. They are Cory Armstrong, Roy Cutting and Kevin Woods, the current deputy superintendent.

Running for two seats on the council are Roxanne Burns, Clayton Menser Sr., incumbent Tara Peters and John Wayman.

The term for highway superintendent is two years; the council seats are for four. Superintendent Charlie Harrington and Town Clerk Linda Woods are unopposed.

Voting will take place at the Crown Point fire hall from noon until 9 p.m.