Two hospitalized after collision in Upper Jay

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Rowland × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Prev Next

UPPER JAY | Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a sedan collided head on with a cement truck on Route 9N just south of Upper Jay.

The force of the collision sent the truck into the East Branch of the Ausable River, where it burst into flames. Firefighters on the scene said the driver was pulled from the truck by a passing motorist. Both the truck driver and the female driver of the car were alive when they were taken from the scene, but their conditions were not known beyond that.

The truck driver was heading south toward Keene when the collision occurred. Although no official report had been filed, firefighters said it appeared the driver attempted to miss the blue sedan, but the river, which runs up against the road, offered nowhere to go.