Two local summer camps closing due to COVID, one set to open

× Expand File Photo Camp Dudley Camp Dudley, the nation’s oldest boys camp in Westport, will not be hosting their expected 900 campers this year, canceling all summer programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WESTPORT | The oldest boys camp in the country will not be welcoming young men to the shores of Lake Champlain this summer.

Camp Dudley, which also runs Camp Kiniya for girls in Vermont, announced last week they would not be operating their camps and other programs this summer.

“At the end of the day, the health and well-being of those in our care is the most important thing,” said Dudley director Matt Storey. “If we cannot provide a safe and healthy environment for our campers, leaders, and staff, then we should not open.”

Storey said Dudley and Kiniya have campers coming in from over 37 states and 15 foreign countries, and decisions needed to be made with each of them in mind.

“If one camper brings the virus with him, it would quickly impact the entire community, both here on campus and potentially our surrounding communities,” said Storey. “Camp is the opposite of social distancing, so we just could not see a way where running a program this summer in a responsible way was doable.”

Storey said the camp wanted to give the Westport and local community plenty of time to adjust to the news of not having a program that would have brought around 900 campers and 300 staff into the region.

“The support we have received since our announcement has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “Camp is a hopeful thing — something everyone looks forward to at the end of the school year. So we are all so disappointed. But we feel really good about our decision, and our process, and we cannot wait to welcome our community back in 2021. We’ll get through this, and we’ll focus on making our programs better than ever.”

File photo Meadowmount School The prestigious Meadowmount School of Music, also located in Westport, has also announced the cancellation of their summer programs, while the Pok-O-MacCready camps in Willsboro are planning on a modified opening and six week season.

Meadowmount closed

Bordering the towns of Lewis and Westport, one of the most renowned music schools in the country will close its doors for the 2020 camp season, as well.

“For the first time in 76 years, the Meadowmount School of Music will not open for the summer,” said camp administrative director Mary McGowan in a statement. “The thought of this brings tears to our eyes. We all know this is the right choice concerning the uncertainty of the COVID-19 and I thank each of you for your patience during this time while you waited for our decision.”

McGowan said the experiences of the camp could not be equaled by a distance learning alternative.

“We know the musical growth one experiences at Meadowmount comes from attending and interacting in person with our talented faculty, staff, and students,” she said. “We do not wish to offer an inferior version of Meadowmount through virtual technology, so all payments will be refunded.”

Pok-O-MacCready to modify open

In Willsboro, a letter sent to families planning on attending the Pok-O-MacCready camps and posted on their website said the plan was to move forward with a modified version of camp.

“The COVID-19 virus has made us look at our camp season a little different than before,” said the statement, signed by camp owner Jack Swan and camp director Kat Moser. “We are moving forward with planning camp, but focusing on activities that keep campers at camp.

“We are moving to a six-week summer rather than seven,” the release continued. “The four-week session remains the same, followed by a two-week session that will run July 28 — Aug. 8. With these changes, we foresee a very successful summer for all.”

The statement added, “the number one priority is the safety and well being of our campers and staff.”

Calls and emails to confirm the plans for Pok-O-MacCready were not returned.