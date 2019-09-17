Two local women make history as they are elected to lead Chestertown Rotary

× Expand Courtesy photo 2018-19 Chestertown Rotary Club President Chris Aiken passes the club’s gavel to Nan Williams to commemorate her being named the organization’s president for the 2019-2020 year — while new club vice president Debra Eves (right) participates in the gesture. Both women are the first females to hold their respective offices in Chestertown Rotary Club’s 70-year history.

TOWN OF CHESTER | The Chestertown Rotary Cub just entered a new era this summer, as the community-service organization elected Nan Williams as president and Debra Eves as vice president.

In the club’s 70-year history, neither office has ever been held by a female — until now. Both began their tenure as of July.

Williams became a member of Chestertown Rotary when she moved up to the town of Chester in 2016 to live year-round on Loon Lake. Before then, she had been a member of the Southern Saratoga County Rotary Club, based in Clifton Park.

As a Chestertown Rotary Club member, Williams has gained a reputation for working diligently on the club’s various events and projects — including soliciting donors toward the annual holiday Memory Tree, volunteering to help run the Krazy Downhill Derby, helping organize the Rotary Golf Tournament, and working on local roadside cleanup.

Chris Aiken, who held the one-year tenure as president before Williams, said she is a hard worker and skilled organizer who is detail-oriented.

“Nan is really enthusiastic, industrious, engaged — and she has a passion for Rotary’s mission,” he said. “Also, she inspires others to get things done. We expect the coming year to be productive and full of events.”

Nan acquired her administrative expertise by assisting her husband Eivion Williams in operating his wholesale recreational vehicle supply business, while raising two children.

When the couple sold the enterprise in the 1990s, Nan Williams launched her own travel agency in Clifton Park and ran it for 10 years — before internet reservations all but doomed the business, she said.

Williams said that she was quite appreciative of the warm welcome from the Chestertown Rotary Club members, and how the organization’s mission has become an important part of her life.

“The Rotary members were wonderful and generous to me when I moved to the area after my husband passed away,” she said. “I got involved with Rotary, and it’s wonderful for me — as I enjoy a whole new lifestyle up here.”

Asked about her reaction to being elected president — and being the first-ever female to hold the post, Williams offered her thoughts.

“I couldn’t believe it; I’m still in shock,” she laughed.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” she added with a smile. “Really, It’s a good learning experience to discover more about Rotary and its charitable and beneficial work.”

Debra Eves has worked for a number of years as the marketing director for the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

Eves said recently she was honored to be chosen for the post.

Aiken said Eves has been quite active in Rotary, despite being a member for a relatively short time of two years or so.

“Debra has been involved in organizing various Rotary projects and enterprises,” he said. “She brings good ideas and insight with her as she takes on her new position,” he said.

The Chestertown Rotary Club, which has more than two dozen active members, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at O.P. Frederick’s restaurant at Loon Lake — and the group always welcomes new members.