Two seats open on Boquet Valley School Board

WESTPORT | Two three-year term seats on the Boquet Valley Central School Board will open for election this year.

The seats were each one-year terms won by Dina Garvey and Sarah Kullman in elections last January.

The school announced the open seats in a news release on the Boquet Valley Central School web page.

Petitions for School Board elections are available at the District Office, located at the Lake View campus, 25 Cisco St. in Westport.

Candidates interested in running for an open seat on the board must be a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years old; qualified to vote in the school district and able to read and write.

“They must be residents of the district continuously for one year before the election. They cannot be employed by the board on which they shall serve or live in the same household as a family member who is also a member of the same school board,” the district office said.

Boquet Valley District residents who would like to run for one of these seats must submit a petition to the District Clerk signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the Boquet Valley district.

Petitions have to be returned to the district before 4 p.m. on April 20.

The School Board and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 19 this year at Mountain View campus in Elizabethtown.

Anyone with questions about the process can contact Boquet Valley Central School District Clerk Jana Atwell by phone at: 518-962-8244; by email: jatwell@boquetvalleycsd.org ■