Ulta Beauty to open in Plattsburgh next month

File photo Ulta Beauty’s Plattsburgh location will open Feb. 22.

PLATTSBURGH | Ulta Beauty will open in the Town of Plattsburgh next month.

The new beauty supply store in Consumer Square will host a grand opening event Feb. 22-24.

“The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products across 500 brands, as well as a full-service salon featuring hair, skin, brow and make-up services,” a spokesperson told The Sun.

Ulta’s newest location will be the company’s first in the tri-county area.

During the store’s grand opening event, the first 100 customers through the door will get anywhere from $5-100 off their purchase, and up to $100 off services at the salon.

Open positions will be posted on careers.ulta.com closer to the store’s opening date.

Store hours are typically 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There are 1,163 Ulta Beauty locations in all 50 states, including stores in Saratoga Springs, Watertown and Burlington, Vermont.

“Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services,” the spokesperson said.