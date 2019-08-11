Ultimate bike tour hits Champlain Valley

× Expand Facebook photo Cyclists riding in a Cycle Adirondacks event.

WILMINGTON/WESTPORT | More than 150 bicyclists representing 30 states and Canadian provinces will encamp in Ticonderoga for two days this month before taking off on Cycle Adirondacks’ Ultimate Cycling Vacation, a 400-mile spin through the eastern Adirondacks.

The cyclists will be in Ticonderoga Aug. 17 and 18, before riding to Wilmington and Westport before returning to Ticonderoga for a celebratory barbecue Aug. 23. The public is welcome to attend and meet the riders, who enjoy learning about the communities they are staying in, said Doug Haney, head of marketing and community relations for Cycle Adirondacks.

“The riders like engaging with the public,” Haney said. “They’re very inquisitive and they like to meet people and learn about the communities they’re in.”

This is the fifth anniversary of the Ultimate Vacation. Ticonderoga has previously been a pit stop along the root, but this will be its first time as a host town. The high-end tour offers everything from hot showers to yoga classes and massage therapy to keeping phones charged. Each evening features a beer-and-wine tent and entertainment.

While in Ti, cyclists will take in local attractions including Fort Ticonderoga, the Hancock House, the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum and the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

CUSTOMIZABLE

It’s customizable depending on the riders’ ambitions. In Wilmington, for example, they can ride the imposing road up Whiteface Mountain or sit back in the valley eating ice cream. Other recreational opportunities, such as fishing, hiking and canoeing, are available as well. In Wilmington, which bills itself as the bicycling capital of the Adirondacks, riders can even take a break from road biking and go mountain biking. Westport will offer views and activities focused on Lake Champlain, including an optional loop into Vermont.

Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Matthew Courtright said riders will get a taste of the Adirondack communities they visit and then hopefully return.

“They will have an impact while they’re here, and they’ll get glimpses into the communities and hopefully come back,” he said.

The chamber will set up a portable information center in Bicentennial Park where the cyclists will be staying, and Courtright said organizers want it to be a community event, not exclusive to cyclists.

“We would love to have public participation,” he said.

The chamber is also seeking volunteers to help throw out the red carpet.

“The hospitality of Ticonderoga has been amazing,” Haney said. “For many of these riders it will be their first experience in northern New York, and it’s neat being able to bring them to this historic and scenic town.”

Cycle Adirondacks, in partnership with Adirondack Foundation, Cloudsplitter Foundation and Thule, is also raising funds for community-generated projects in Ticonderoga, Wilmington and Westport as part of its annual CycleADK Gives philanthropy program.

Since the program was created in 2017, CycleADK has generated more than $12,000 in funding for community generated projects. This year, funds will be used for improvements to Bicentennial Park in Ticonderoga; for upgrades to Wilmington’s recreational bicycle park in Wilmington; and for Champlain Area Trails in Westport.