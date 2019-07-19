Unauthorized banner displays irk town officials

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The proliferation of banners this season on a fence at the intersection of state routes 9N and 9 — considered the southern entrance to Lake George Village — has irked town officials because of their number, placement, size, appearance, purpose and, occasionally, their message.

LAKE GEORGE | This year, an array of signs and banners have been hung without authorization on a fence at the southern entrance to Lake George Village, and town leaders are dismayed over the haphazard appearance — and they pledged at their July 8 town meeting to control the proliferation of temporary signs.

The banners and signs are routinely hung on a tall fence at the T-intersection of state routes 9N and 9 — so motorists exiting the Northway and coming into Lake George via 9N directly face the banners when they are stopped at the traffic signal.

On Monday, seven banners, as large as 11 feet long and 5 feet high were affixed on the fence, many of them without permission of town officials.

Although most of the signs displayed recently on the fence have been to publicize town and village events, many have been to promote events sponsored by businesses. Some have borne political messages.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he’s seen signs advertising a local event hanging on the fence for up to six weeks before the event was scheduled and a few weeks afterward.

“I don’t want to micromanage, but we have to limit the signs’ size, delineate where the signs can be placed on the fence and limit the length of time they can hang,” he said.

Dickinson added that the privilege of draping banners on the fence is primarily granted by the town to civic groups and not for private enterprises.

The board members also decided to refer the matter to town Planning Director Dan Barusch to determine how to appropriately regulate such temporary signs and banners trough local ordinances.

DIAMOND POINT BEACH

In other business, the town board heard a report from town buildings and grounds superintendent Jim Martino that seasonal renters are again populating the Diamond Point Beach, which is to be reserved for Lake George town property owners.

“The homeowners who are renting their houses out are advertising their properties saying renters have (access to) a private beach,” Martino said in a report to the board. “I am doing my best to uphold the rules for the residents of Lake George and Diamond Point.”

In recent years, local residents have complained about nonresidents on the beach creating disturbances or crowding out Diamond Point residents.

Martino also reported that his department’s laborers, along with highway workers, replaced a collapsed roof at the town highway garage; and that a new electric service line has been installed at the town’s Veterans Memorial Corner.

He and Town Board member Marisa Muratori noted that the town’s new reuse center located at the town transfer station was now in operation. Also known as the “The Take It or Leave It Shed,” the venue is a popular stop-off for people who want to give away unneeded new or gently-used household goods, furniture, toys, small home appliances, sporting goods and tools — or adopt the items. Muratori said that people were presently using the reuse shed appropriately.

PUMP REPLACEMENT, PAVING

Board member Dan Hurley reported that a 10-horsepower pump that pressurizes water for the Diamond Point Water District burned out, and needed replacement. He said that failure of pumps in water systems was to be expected, unless they were variable-frequency drive pumps that were part of a constant-pressure system. Such an upgrade would cost the town $15,278 instead of the $11,000 or so for the basic pump. The board authorized purchase of the variable-frequency version.

Also, board members read a report from new town Highway Superintendent Rob Lanfear that paving had begun on 3,300 feet of Wall Street and 3,500 feet of Dixon Hill Road. Lanfear noted that since it has been determined that the town owns Beatty and Cedar roads, paving is to be accomplished soon after a stormwater plan is conducted.

In other business, the town board approved authorizing Dickinson to submit several grant applications. One of them is to bankroll an engineering analysis and report on the Caldwell Sewer District’s wastewater collection system — particularly the lateral service pipes that allow infiltration and inflow.

Another of the applications is for a state grant to develop a new recreational park on French Mountain, to be called the McPhillips Preserve in recognition of the former owners’ philanthropy. The 317-acre McPhillips Preserve park is to feature recreational trails, educational facilities and perhaps low-impact tent camping.

Dickinson said the grant application would be submitted to the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation requesting $150,000 — with the town to match this sum with an equal value of labor and equipment use.