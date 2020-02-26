Under construction: student bridge work

× Expand Photo provided Popsicle-stick bridge Middle school students team up to see who can build the strongest and most attractive and most efficient Popsicle-stick bridge.

TICONDEROGA | Never underestimate the power of the mighty Popsicle stick. Earlier this month, middle school students in Ticonderoga used the arts-and-crafts staple to build bridges and see which ones stood up to the most weight. High school students, performing the same mission, graduated to balsa wood in their bridge projects.

The bridge designs, which get students thinking about math, geometry and engineering, can be surprisingly strong if done right. But the real fun for students is watching them crumble under increased pressure — notwithstanding all the hard work that goes into their creation.

This was year 12 of the annual Kiwanis Student Model Bridge Building Competition, which was held earlier this month. Along with the hands-on experience, students heard from Joe Giordano and Anthony DeFranco, who discussed how their lives were influenced by math and science as students, which ultimately led them to careers in engineering.

Middle school students built their bridges in an allotted time period on the day of the competition out of Popsicle sticks. The high school students designed and built their balsa wood bridges in school as part of their high school class in the weeks leading up to the day of the competition.

Teams of students design and build what they hope will be the most efficient and attractive bridge in the contest. The teams then test the strength of their bridge by loading weights into a bucket that is suspended from the bridge until the bridge collapses. Each bridge’s efficiency (the weight of the load the bridge carried prior to failing in pounds divided by the weight in grams of the bridge’s actual weight) is then computed. The most efficient bridge wins that part of the contest.

The experience teaches students about concepts in engineering, working in teams and the hope is that this event will inspire the participants to pursue future careers in engineering and science-related careers.

Eight teams competed in the middle school competition this year from Ticonderoga Central School and St. Mary’s School. Incredibly, five of the eight bridges held up when laden with more than 50 pounds, and all the bridges carried at least 30 pounds.

Awards were presented based on aesthetics and bridge efficiency. The heaviest load a Popsicle stick bridge carried this year was 114 pounds, which was off the Popsicle stick record of 165 pounds set in 2013.

For middle school, the awards were as follows:

Middle School Efficiency Awards:

1st Place – The Spaghetti Birds – Madeline Lender and Robert O’Neil (St. Mary’s).

2nd Place – Dinosaurs – Kaitlin Larmore and Eliza Strum (Ticonderoga).

3rd Place – The M’s – Mason Thompson and Melanie Jordan (Ticonderoga).

Middle School Aesthetics Awards:

1st Place – Team Chocolate Milk – Olivia Quesnel and Qwyn Hurlbert (St. Mary’s).

2nd Place – The Spaghetti Birds – Madeline Lender and Robert O’Neil (St. Mary’s).

3rd Place – Bob the Builders – Landon LaVallie, Brady Leerkes and Ian Lender (St. Mary’s).

Rookie of the Year: Team Mac & Cheese- Xavier Frasier and Heiden Morse (Ticonderoga).

Teachers Donna LaBounty of St. Mary’s, Jim Marshall at the Ticonderoga Middle School and Ray Francis at the Ticonderoga High School all dedicated their time to help guide these students on bridge-building.

There was only one team competing in the high school contest this year, however when compared to previous bridge results, the bridge would have won first place in efficiency in prior years of the event. Their bridge weighed in at 167-grams and carried a 144-pound load.

High School Bridge Efficiency Award:

1st Place – Lillian Bain, Kirsten Strum and Zyleen Tyler (Ticonderoga).

The judges for the aesthetic portion of the contest were Leslie Midgley, Ken Engler and Joyce Cooper. Many Kiwanis Club members volunteered at the contest, including John Bartlett, Jack Bast, Steve Boyce, Chris Breiseth, Robert Dedrick, Darlene Dorsett, Donald Johnston, Tom Schaffer and Anthony DeFranco.

Sponsors for this year’s event were DeFranco Landscaping, Reale Construction, International Paper, Rotary Club of Northern Lake George, and the Ticonderoga Teachers’ Association. ■