ELIZABETHTOWN | Two weeks ago some of the state’s top law-enforcement officials sent out news releases triumphantly announcing fines and jail time for a band of scofflaw Essex County taxi cab owners who, the officials said, had bilked Medicaid out of millions of dollars in cab fares.

Medicaid reimburses the cost of travel allowing the poor access to doctors, addiction counselors, specialists or most any other sort of health care. Up until a few years ago, these travel arrangements were made by Essex County, but the state decided to step in and do the job itself. “They told us they could be more efficient,” said County Manager Dan Palmer.

Instead of calling Essex County, Medicaid patients were to dial a central dispatcher in Syracuse, who arranged a ride with private taxi companies that became known as medicabs. But instead of becoming more efficient, costs soared.

Palmer said that, perhaps, the state’s central dispatch is indeed more efficient in much of the state, where a ride to the doctor entails only a few miles or a few blocks. But in remote Essex County, a single cab fare to health care providers in Glens Falls, Plattsburgh or Albany could mean hundreds of dollars in profit for the taxi companies.

If the distinction was lost on Albany, it was not lost on some local convenience store owners, who found the taxi business to their liking. An elaborate web of fraud developed, as about 10 taxi companies jockeyed for business among Medicaid clients, who were paid in cash or cigarettes to take rides, or say they did, to their appointments. Suspicious bills began piling up, but because a Syracuse dispatcher would have no particular knowledge of Essex County, the state didn’t notice that anything was amiss.

Essex County supervisors did. Horror stories were leaking out, including tales of taxi companies that would take a Medicaid patient to the city for drug treatment one day, and then back to a doctor’s office the next for more opioids. In the three years that the ring flourished, prosecutors said the taxi companies racked up nearly $10 million in fraudulent billing.

But in the enormous sea of state budgets, a million dollars here or a million dollars there do not necessarily make many waves. Taxi companies saw a lane, and they took full advantage, even as they themselves worried they might be pushing the envelope too far. At one point, in confiscated text messages, a taxi company owner admonished an employee for lining up too many rides in one day out of fear of raising government eyebrows — a scolding that appeared to hurt the feelings of the employee, who assumed she was doing a good job.

Even factoring fraud out of the equation, the state’s Medicaid transportation takeover in Essex County has led to far higher costs, and these costs have the potential to trickle down to Essex County taxpayers. When Essex County ran the transportation network for Medicaid, it cost an annual $400,000, Palmer said. Today it’s in the neighborhood of $2 million.

“I don’t know how you give that many rides,” Palmer said.

To begin with, the type of fraud perpetrated by the taxi companies would have been all but impossible under the county’s watch, where the budget is small and expenses are closely scrutinized. “I very seriously doubt that it could have happened that way,” Palmer said.

For one thing, any exponential rise in cab fare would have raised all sorts of red flags among budget-conscious supervisors who become unsettled at line items that are even a few thousand dollars out of line. And second, Essex County has relatively few Medicaid patients, and case workers know them by name, they know their families and they know their personal needs and situations. That allowed the county to personalize transportation and make it more cost effective.

In fact, taxis were only called as a last resort, said Mike Mascarenas, Essex County director of Social Services. “We knew all the (Medicaid) families and we tried to find family members and friends who could give them a ride, and sometimes we would allocate staff,” Mascarenas said. “The last thing we did was call a taxi.”

Due to the county’s personal knowledge of the patients, it could keep costs down in other ways, too. If two clients had an appointment in the same Glens Falls doctor’s office, for example. the county would arrange it so they would go together. Under the new arrangement, Palmer said, two different taxis will make the same trip on the same day. “They’ll pass each other on the Interstate,” he said.

New York health officials acknowledge that the state may have to go back to the drawing board on Medicaid transport. State Health Department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said that following the 2015 Medicaid redesign efforts, changes were made to centralize Medicaid transportation in the hopes of achieving efficiencies and reducing the use of costly ambulance services. Hammond said for a while the change seemed to be working, but over the last few years spending in the area has grown, primarily driven by increases in taxi spending.

But Hammond said it’s all part of a process to try to identify areas where money can be saved. If a program works it will be maintained, if not it will be scrapped. “Essex County has identified a potential savings and this is exactly why the executive budget advances proposals to return local government to the search for savings in the Medicaid program that they left when the state took over all local Medicaid spending growth in 2015,” Hammond said. “Our goal is not to raise costs for counties at all, but to work with them on issues just like those identified by Essex County to reduce costs.”

Hammond said Medicaid transportation is among the issues the current Medicaid Redesign Team will be analyzing as it develops a plan to reduce Medicaid spending by $2.5 billion “to ensure its financial stability for the future while continuing to provide high-quality care for more than 6 million New Yorkers.”

Nationwide, Medicaid covers 74 million people, or about a quarter of the population. New York has among the nation’s most generous Medicaid programs in the support of disadvantaged people, but it does not come cheaply. New York’s Medicaid’s budget is $75 billion, of which the state pays $30 billion. About 20 states mandate a county Medicaid contribution as well, and of these, New York’s counties pay the most, a cost that adds up to about $7 billion annually, according to a 2016 report by the National Association of Counties.

It is this state effort to cut Medicaid by $2.5 billion — to help close a $6 billion budget gap — that has the county more worried that it would be otherwise, because it calls for penalizing counties where Medicaid spending has exceeded 3%.

The county doesn’t yet know how the numbers will play out, but the Medicab situation could come back to bite a second time if increased transportation costs contribute to an increase in Medicaid costs that the state finds to be excessive.

For the county, that would present an expensive irony: The county was doing a good job of providing Medicaid transportation while holding down costs, but when the state stepped in the program became rife with waste and abuse. Now, the state could conceivably come back and punish Essex County for the state’s own mismanagement. And further, county officials say, they have minimal little control over other Medicaid spending as well, because they must act in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

“It isn’t like we have authority to say someone is not eligible,” Palmer told supervisors during a recent meeting “They think that somehow it’s in our control, but it’s not.”

How Essex County is financially impacted won’t be known until the Medicaid Redesign Team releases its plan in the next month or so. And the recommendations would need legislative approval before they could be implemented.

The devil is in the details, and what numbers the state uses and how it plans to calculate what constitutes a 3% increase are questions in which the county has considerable interest. At this point, “We’re not really certain about what the governor’s proposal even means,” said Mascarenas. “But potentially it could be a really large increase locally.”

The increased Medicaid costs could even push the county through the 2% tax cap, a circumstance that unleashes even more financial penalties designed to discourage localities from overspending.

“And this doesn’t happen in a silo,” Palmer said. The state’s budget has already reneged on an annual $300,000 compensatory payment that’s been in effect since the 1990s when the state ordered Essex County to close its landfill. That puts pressure on the cap too, making any Medicaid increase even more difficult to absorb. “Removing that $300,000 eats up 1.2% of the 2% tax cap,” Palmer said. “It’s kind of a vicious cycle, to be honest.” ■