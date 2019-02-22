United Way campaign contributions dip

× The United Way of the Adirondack Region closed its annual fundraising campaign with a projected $688,750 in donations. Representatives of the nonprofit, including (left to right) Campaign Chair Hannah Provost, United Way Executive Director John Bernardi and Development Director Kathy Snow, announced this year’s campaign closeout total at a press conference Feb. 15. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The United Way of the Adirondack Region is closing their 2019 fundraising campaign with a projected total of $688,750.

The results of the nonprofit’s annual campaign, announced at a press conference last Friday, represents a $36,522, or 5.3 percent, decline over last year’s total.

The United Way of the Adirondack Region typically aims to raise $725,000 annually, a portion of which it doles out to any number of its 40 partner agencies throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

“We really hit the roads and knocked on a lot of doors,” Campaign Chair Hannah Provost said. “It was humbling to see how much need there is in the area, and I think that our results really speak to how much need there is right now. For a lot of people, these are uncertain times. The United Way is uniquely positioned to really help people in those tough spots.”

EVERYDAY OPERATIONS

The overall decrease in pledged donations as the annual fundraising campaign closes won’t affect everyday operations, according to Executive Director John Bernardi. But it could affect the nature of the application process for those applying for funds through the United Way.

“It will definitely create a higher level of competitiveness in the allocation process,” he said. “It won’t necessarily cause us to decrease the amount of work we’re doing, or the services we’re involved in, but it’s going to create a competitive nature even more so than there already is for the agencies applying for funds.”

Bernardi estimated that more than 3,000 individuals and hundreds of agencies contributed to the total, with CVPH and General Electric being big donors.

“We ran out of time,” he said. “We have to close the campaign now because we need to get to the important work of allocations.”

YEAR-ROUND EFFORT

Director of Development Kathy Snow said the nonprofit aims to make the campaign a year-round effort, and donations are still being accepted.

“Funds stay local and go toward supporting critical services for our friends and neighbors here in the North Country,” United Way Board of Directors President Ed Davis said in a statement.

The State Employees Federated Appeal, a campaign run by a committee of state employees that runs parallel to the United Way’s campaign, closed out with a total $114,228 raised. That’s 20 percent more than 2017, but 4.3 percent less than last year.

Last year, the funds raised by United Way and directed to its partner agencies helped provide services to nearly 80,000 people throughout the tri-county region, according to a news release from United Way.

Going into 2019, helping to provide residents in poverty with necessities like clothing, food, housing and transportation will remain a priority for the nonprofit, Bernardi told reporters Feb. 15. Combating substance abuse and addiction, helping to address the dire need for foster parents in the area, and working to support mental health and trauma counseling around the region, also continue to be priorities.

Members of this year’s United Way campaign team include Bruce Garcia, Marge Garcia, Julie Kramer, Tony Searing, Lisa VanNatten, Jerry Morrow, Bruce Gray, Anna Walls, Gayle Alexander, Dan Alexander, DaleAnne Wolter, Nicole Cline, Todd McCarthy, Andrea Dumas, Beth Barnes, Jamie Basiliere, Jody Carpenter, Lewis Town Supervisor James Monty, Amy Kretser, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), Hannah Provost and staff members Marion Daniels, Holly Lafountain, Makayla Provost, Leona Andrews, Tamar Smalls, Snow and Bernardi.