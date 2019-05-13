United Way partnership yields savings for locals

PLATTSBURGH | Representatives from the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. recently announced that more than 5,000 residents have saved more than $543,000 on their prescription medications due to the organization’s partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.

Through this partnership, the United Way has helped promote the free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, which has helped more than 11 million Americans save more than $1 billion on their prescriptions.

“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication,” said Kathy Snow, director of development of United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

“That’s why we formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Their free prescription discount card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, should use.”

United Way representatives said the FamilyWize card can lower the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45 percent for people with and without insurance just by presenting the FamilyWize card or mobile app at their local pharmacy.

“We’re excited to see the people of the Adirondack Region realize the benefits of our prescription discount card,” said Vickie Nisbet, director of community relations at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”

The Free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card can be used by anyone: uninsured, insured and even people with Medicaid or Medicare. The use of the card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.

To take advantage of the savings that FamilyWize offers, consumers can print a card from FamilyWize.org, can call 518-563-0028 and request a card be mailed to them, or download the free FamilyWize app.