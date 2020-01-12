× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Paradox Brewery Paradox Brewery President Paul Mrocka in the new state-of-the-art facility in North Hudson.

NORTH HUDSON | On an unseasonably mild January day, steam was shooting from the stacks of North Hudson’s newest and biggest industry. Inside, machinery was humming, electronic screens were brightly lit, fluids were being carefully poured from one beaker to another where they were studiously peered at — and then sipped.

After months of delays, the Paradox Brewery is rolling out barrels of beer at its new plant off the Northway’s Exit 29, the first privately owned piece of what the state hopes is a comprehensive development at the former Frontier Town theme park.

Paradox President Paul Mrocka said testing was completed in the fall, and in December all brewing operations were moved from its Schroon Lake location to North Hudson. The brewery’s tasting room is expected to open in the new location in February, he said.

It’s been a long fraught journey, but after all the building and contracting headaches are behind it, the brewery will be able to produce its beers far more cheaply and efficiently. It will also be able to brew all its beers under one roof — Paradox had been producing up to 2,000 barrels a year in a Connecticut facility.

With innumerable players in the craft beer market, efficiency equals survival. “The cost of goods here has dropped immensely,” Mrocka said. Centrifuges have replaced filters and, instead of chopping up the malt, wet mills can now pop out the sugary core of a grain of malt like a miniature grape seed, meaning there’s far less time spent rinsing away the chaff and far less waste. Now, 98 percent of the sugars can be extracted from the malt.

“The efficiency is very high, and that’s how you can be effective in the marketplace,” Mrocka said.

The interior of the $6 million brewery is filled with tanks and pipes of gleaming stainless steel, a key to cleanliness. When Paradox begins canning its beer later this month, its machines will produce four cases a minute, nearly four times the speed of the old system.

Head brewer Devon Hamilton said the electronic wizardry and full automation of the new facility is easier to run, but still requires a craftsman’s touch. “It’s physically easier, but the beer can still go sideways if you’re not careful,” Hamilton said. “So you still feel like you’re doing something, and not just punching buttons.”

To begin with, Paradox is focusing on its staples, such as its Beaver Bite IPA, but will soon be adding its specialty beers, including a Belgian golden that will be brewed with all-New York ingredients.

The brewery, with a wraparound deck and expansive view of the Adirondacks, is expected to be a popular destination for hikers, bicyclists, snowmobilers and equestrians visiting to take advantage of an expanding array of trails in North Hudson.

But it will also allow the company to expand its brand into more of New England, said sales manager Dave Merriman. Added production capacity will allow for the expansion. Paradox will work with established distributors to get its brand into more stores and, critically, into more store coolers. Cold beer sells as five times the volume as beers that are stocked, but sold warm, Merriman said. ■