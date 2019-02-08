Upcoming Brant Lake Winter Carnival features variety of activities

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff During the outhouse races held at the 2018 Brant Lake Winter Carnival the ‘Just An Accident’ team sponsored by Scott Remington and his friends attempts to overtake a competing crew as they propel their outhouse toward the finish line. This year’s edition of the Brant Lake Winter Carnival is to be held Saturday Feb. 16 from noon to 6:30 p.m. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff In a ‘human foosball’ competition held at the 2018 Brant Lake Winter Carnival, children kick a soccer ball towards back and forth in order to claim bragging rights. This popular feature of the annual carnival is also a favorite with adults. Prev Next

BRANT LAKE | Northern Warren County’s premier outdoor winter event returns next weekend with an array of family-oriented activities.

Those who attend Brant Lake Winter Carnival Saturday Feb. 16 will witness hundreds of people — youngsters to baby-boomers and beyond — participating in human foosball, hockey shoot-offs, ice bowling, curling competitions, a broomball tournament, a frying pan toss contest, and outhouse races, event volunteer Cindy Mead said this week.

“Each year, it’s our intent to make it really interactive for people of all ages to do stuff rather than just being a spectator,” she said. “And it’s free of charge to participate or be a spectator.”

The carnival is held atop Brant Lake behind Jimbo’s Club off Route 8 in Horicon.

In addition to the above events, the carnival hosts ice skating, a children’s sledding hill, fireworks at dusk and a vintage snowmobile display.

This year, a featured attraction is free horse-drawn carriage rides provided by Sarah Boggia and her enterprise, Adirondack Carriages in Chestertown.

One of the key reasons for the carnival’s popularity is that people can take a break from the outdoor activities and step into Jimbo’s Club — just steps away — to warm up, enjoy food or a beverage and socialize indoors.

Many spectators enjoy viewing the many activities from Jimbo’s wide outdoor deck.

The outhouse races, held annually in memory of Davin Berg, feature a $1,000 in cash prizes, and the victorious teams often donate their winnings to a charity for which the Carnival is raising money.

Also, the winners receive a handmade wooden outhouse crafted by Mountain Hardware in Chestertown.

Teams of five people can register for the race for a $25 fee by contacting Med at mead3@nycap.rr.com or calling (518) 494-3016 prior to Feb. 16.

On race day, outhouses must be on the lake by 1 p.m., three hours before the race which begins at 4 p.m. Vintage snowmobiles can register at the carnival.

Another crowd favorite is the frying pan toss, which is divided into age groups and gender.

Youngsters are welcome to participate in the contest in which people attempt to throw frying pans the farthest. For the youngest competitors, miniature frying pans are used.

Winners in each division receive commemorative plaques created with real steel frying pans. In recent years, more than 100 people of all ages annually have participated in the contest, while 150 people or more have watched, Mead estimated.

Ice bowling is another sport at the carnival in which youngsters, teens and adults annually enjoy.

The local Boy Scout troop will be grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers during the event, which extends from noon until dusk.

The Brant Lake Winter Carnival was embraced by the community in its 2013 debut, and it has grown in popularity since then.

This free event was founded by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, which has launched a variety of events in the northern Warren County and tackled projects that have enriched community life. The Carnival is supported in part by occupancy tax revenue allocations from Town of Horicon and the Town of Chester.