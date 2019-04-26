Upgrades pending for Wbg’s sewer plant

× Warrensburg’s wastewater treatment plant is to have several new compressor-blowers installed in its sewer lagoon, and the building in the foreground is to undergo a 300-square-feet expansion to house new piping and control devices for the equipment.

WARRENSBURG | While neighboring Lake George Village has been wrangling for years to bankroll and construct a new wastewater treatment plant — estimated to cost $22 million — the Town of Warrensburg is taking action to upgrade their sewer plant for less than $350,000, according to town officials.

On April 12, the town board opened one bid for $185,000 from MCJ Construction to build a 300-square-feet addition to Warrensburg’s sewer plant. The addition is to house additional equipment and controls related to new compressor-blowers that aerate the bio-active sewer treatment lagoons. The equipment was purchased by the town last year for about $160,000.

The project is to include installation of the blowers and rearrangement of piping at the plant, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said last week.

The building is to be constructed and the equipment will be online by this fall, according to Brian Suosso, principal engineer for Cedarwood Engineering based in Warrensburg.

Geraghty said the compressors were more efficient, quieter in operation, and more effective in treating wastewater than the present compressor/blowers that date back to 1992.

He noted that a few residents on state Route 418 near the sewer plant — who complained in the past about excessive noise from the plant’s operation — will likely notice a decrease in volume of sound emanating from the facility.

OTHER PROJECTS

Other projects moving forward in Warrensburg include the proposed clearing of white pine trees at the town-owned Maury Stein Beach on Echo Lake. This removal of trees and re-landscaping will expand recreational opportunities there, according to town council member Linda Marcella. The initiative was discussed at the town board’s April 10 meeting.

“We’re working on all the town parks to provide more benefits to town residents and visitors,” Marcella said.

In other business at the April 10 town meeting, the council members appropriated $3,213 in occupancy tax funds for additional lighted holiday decorations.

“We received so many compliments for our decorations last year, that we decided to make them even more appealing,” Marcella said.

Also to receive occupancy tax funding is the Warrensburgh Historical Society. The town board voted to grant them $2,311 toward expenses incurred advertising the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History