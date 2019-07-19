Uproar over Green Light

ELIZABETHTOWN | At a recent Essex County Board of Supervisors Ways and Means Committee meeting, Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha addressed his colleagues with his concerns over new legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The “Green Light Bill,” bill A3675B, or officially known as the “Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act” that Cuomo signed in the last legislative session has a far-reaching outcry of Department of Motor Vehicle clerks opposing what they feel is a hastily pushed-through law.

“The Green Light has passed the Senate, which was the last step and then the governor signed it immediately. It was 33 to 31. The Green Light allows illegal aliens to receive driver’s licenses. The county clerks are in opposition to it, and I being one of many, have taken it to court. Many have written to the president of the United States saying this is a violation of the Illegal Aliens Act,” Provoncha said to the board.

involving New York State Association of counties

“We are meeting with (the New York State Association of Counties); we are meeting to try to figure out where we are going with it,” Provoncha said. “My concern is the lack of any sort of translator that we have. Not that I’m looking for a translator, but it would be up to us to figure out what they are saying. So we have a couple options here, send them to a state office and just say, we can’t do it until we are verified what happened. We will be meeting and continue to meet on this issue.”

The board of supervisors questioned Provoncha about the stance of the Association of Counties, and he provided that NYSAC is against the new law.

“I recently read that there are a lot of county clerks that are challenging this law across the state,” Lewis Supervisor James Monty said. “I’m just curious if we are going to challenge that as a county.”

“I don’t think it would hurt to send a resolution to the president,” Provoncha replied. “We are figuring out how to address the commissioner. Everything is in the commissioner’s hands now. Trying to make it more like Illinois with a different type of license, assuring there is no voting, no entering into federal buildings, and no boarding planes.”

Not For FEDERAL USE

“By granting of the license, I’m assuming they have to take an exam, they have to get it like everybody else, correct?” Moriah Super Thomas Scozzafava asked Provoncha.

Provoncha informed the room that the “illegal alien ID,” which states “Not for Federal Use” does allow an immigrant to drive without specifics on having to do the road test process, but insurance is required.

Supervisor Noel Merrihew questioned Provoncha.

“This does not exempt them from the federal law of illegal status does it? So, if they obtain these temporary driver’s licenses the president could enact ICE review and those people could be identified and deported. This is just New York state.”

“He could,” Provoncha said. “Right now what is saving that is the fact that on the driver’s license it says, not for federal use, but that could go away at any time and that is what clerks are nervous about. Next year, if enough uproar happened would the Senate and Assembly then vote to take off that symbol in the corner?”

According to Provoncha, the governor was previously opposed to the bill until upstate farmers urged for a form of driving license for immigrant employees and then he changed his mind on the matter.

County Manager Dan Palmer put the room at ease and stated, “Matter of fact, I think I heard the governor say something about that it would have to survive court challenges anyways.”

The board put the issue to rest and encouraged Provoncha to come back with a resolution when details were ironed out with the NYSAC.