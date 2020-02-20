Utility rates questioned

Photo provided Frank Sheldon Petition Frank Sheldon

TICONDEROGA | Frank Sheldon spent a recent chilly Saturday outside a convenience store engaging in some old fashioned politics. He was urging citizens to sign a petition protesting sharp jumps in Ticonderoga sewer and water bills, the result of major infrastructure upgrade that knocked on the door of $30 million.

“We want to make (the board) understand how serious this is to the property owners of this town,” Sheldon said. “They work for us, and they can’t keep robbing the people. We need to stop this before it continues to escalate.”

Sheldon says he now pays $247 a quarter, and the town has acknowledged that it will continue to phase in higher rates in order to pay for the recent upgrades.

Sheldon said the rates are particularly onerous on senior citizens and businesses, and “somebody had to do something. We’re not paying what’s fair here.”

He’s hoping to collect 500 to 600 signatures and present them to the town in March. Sheldon said he’s also looking to organize a rally in town at about the same time. In a letter taking to the town taking Supervisor Joe Giordano to task, Sheldon wrote, “Many of our residents are living on meager incomes and struggle to make ends meet. When you add the progressive additional increase to the Ticonderoga water and sewer tax rates which are more than many surrounding communities, they struggle on how they are going to find a way to pay that bill and feed their families.”

Sheldon isn’t the first to complain about the higher rates, although more people seem concerned about the hardness of the water, which is now derived from a well instead of Gooseneck Pond, an impoundment higher up in the mountains. Others want to extract themselves from the town’s water district and drill their own wells.

Giordano said he understands the frustration, but that the town was given little choice. The situation has been brewing since 1974 with the passage of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act that spelled out minimum standards for municipal water systems. With that backdrop, Ticonderoga’s water system was replete with problems.

Water from Gooseneck was stored in an open reservoir that was vulnerable to pollution. And while the water was chlorinated, it was not treated for pathogens. On top of that, pipes in the ground and the dam itself at Gooseneck Pond were deteriorating with age.

State and federal agencies tried to get Ticonderoga to comply with federal law, but through the decades the town ignored the warnings. Finally, by 2017 the federal government’s patience was at an end. The Justice Department stepped in and ordered Ticonderoga to do the work.

According to the federal complaint, “Ticonderoga was repeatedly notified of the violations at issue in this complaint, including via communications from the state in 1991, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015, and communications from EPA in 2014 and 2015.”

Under pressure of the lawsuit, the town in 2018 agreed to update its water system at a cost of $14 million. As a warning shot, Ticonderoga was fined $50,000 for previous inaction.

For nearly two decades, town boards thumbed their nose at the feds, and now Ticonderoga households and businesses were about to pay the price.

Had the work been done over the years as required by law, Ti residents would not be facing sticker shock today. “There is so much more that goes into these rates than meets the eye,” Giordano said. “There’s a lot of history there.”

At last week’s town board meeting, town Attorney Matt Fuller said he appreciated citizen activism, but that citizens need to be realistic. It’s impractical to get out of the water district, because to do so would cost far more money to pay back the district for installed infrastructure than a resident could ever hope to save in a lifetime of water bills.

Sheldon says he understands the history, but feels the town has not done enough to

Where activists can make a difference, he said, is by lobbying the state for grant money to mitigate future costs. “Take that energy and go to Albany and don’t give up,” Fuller said. Employ it for something that’s going to produce fruit.”

Already, Fuller said, the town has been successful in holding down costs by aggressively seeking grants and low interest loans. “I know it’s expensive, don’t get me wrong,” Fuller said. “But the taxpayers need to know that you have leveraged a lot of money, and if you hadn’t the rates would be massively more.” ■