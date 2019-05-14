UVM Health Network shares long-term plan

× Town of Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew and Elizabethtown Community Hospital Dr. Rob DeMuro listened to long-range planning strategy building the UVM Health Network.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Strategic planning determined to address rural health-care needs relies on network services here.

Key elements of their long-term plan were presented by University of Vermont Health Network President/CEO Dr. John Brumsted and Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH) CEO John Remillard at a breakfast meeting with civic leaders recently. With the network’s top brass was Dr. David Clauss, recently named medical director of emergency department services at ECH.

Brumsted said UVM Health Network’s investment in health centers and modern facilities in Crown Point, Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga and Wilmington is designed to connect trusted local doctors with specialized medical services within the UVM Network and advanced care at the Medical Center in Burlington.

“For about seven years we’ve been pulling together health-care organizations from our region, centered around our academic medical center in Burlington. Now we have three hospitals in Vermont and three-plus including (Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital), Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Alice Hyde in Malone and Moses-Ludington in Ticonderoga. Why would we do that?” he asked rhetorically.

“Big is not always embraced with open arms in rural areas.”

But rural health care is under attack, Brumsted answered.

Attack from a lower insurance reimbursement rates in areas with an aging population base.

“Across the country, hospitals in rural areas are going bankrupt. In 18 months, 100 have been lost. There are a lot of pressures on rural health care. And the way to address that is to be able to do things better together. What we’re really trying to do is respond to those stresses,” Brumsted said.

NETWORK EXPANSION

Photo by Kim Dedam UVM Health Network President/CEO Dr. John Brumsted provided local stakeholders with an update on the network’s growth and focus on sustainable rural health-care systems.

Network expansion, he explained, makes a really compelling business case in shared purchasing agreements, shared practitioners and interconnected patient management systems.

To illustrate his point, the network CEO recalled his early years as a town doctor in Randolph, south of Buffalo.

“A day didn’t go by that I didn’t have a handful of experiences where someone needed health care that I couldn’t provide. Without a real system of care, it was really tough.”

Bringing trusted rural providers together with advanced services at the medical center, he said, creates that system.

“And we’ve been real intentional about it.”

The network is in final phases of wiring technology together between facilities, he said,

The effort looks to seamless care.

INVESTMENTS

Remillard said recent investments at ECH and at Ticonderoga’s Emergency Room have improved critical care access here.

Primary care has advanced with investments in health center continue, he said, announcing a $5.7 million primary care facility planned in Ticonderoga.

Strengthening the network, Remillard said, works strategically by building primary care around services needed in different areas.

Having hospital centers connected to specialized services at the medical center closes the loop.

Clauss provided a direct example of how the network is responding to the urgent need for emergency room doctors.

“The UVM Health Network will be training emergency room physicians with a three-year residency,” he said.

“We have to grow our own,” Brumfeld explained. “We’ve started an Emergency Medicine Residency at UVM.”

The network also launched its own transport helicopter about eight months ago and has established a logistics center called the Regional Transfer Center. Medical staff there prepare ahead for specialist care as patients are stabilized at smaller hospitals for transport, coordinating where they will go and how they will get there.

RECRUITMENT

Photo provided UVM Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard (left) and Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. David Clauss provided insight and updates on network service expansions at a recent breakfast meeting held at the Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown.

A strategic result of networked service, Brumsted said, is the consortium’s ability to recruit doctors and medical staff.

Young doctors, nurses, technicians and specialists just out of medical college, he said, “really want a system of care. They really want those familial connections between providers.”

The Family Practitioner Residency founded three years ago at CVPH, Brumsted said, has four graduates this year.

“And three of the doctors are staying in the area.”

The UVM Health Network overview and long-range view was appreciated by town officials, chambers of commerce members, business professionals and public health personnel who attended the breakfast meeting recently.

Highlighting Paramedic tele-training through ECH, Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty asked the UVM Network team if they have considered connecting it with new first-responder training programs at North Country Community College (NCCC), which has campuses in Malone and in Ticonderoga. Both towns have UVM Healthcare Network hospitals.

Clauss said they have begun to work with NCCC to expand the paramedic training.

The ECH Auxilliary advised that they have $1,000 scholarships available to help cover the cost of paramedic courses.

Public Health Nurse and Department of Health Educator Susan Allott encouraged Brumsted to develop a patient portal, a tech-based system that could improve patient-centered options and access.

“We really are in very active process of financial planning and regulatory planning for a patient portal,” Brumsted said.