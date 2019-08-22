UVM making sure sites on the same page

TICONDEROGA | When the University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center completes the herculean task of unifying all of its patients’ electronic medical records, someone quipped that with a flip of a switch, 80 different software licenses would instantly become obsolete.

Whether that was an exaggeration or not, it is indicative of the number of individual medical-record programs that had sprung up at individual offices in the digital age, few of which communicated with each other.

The problems were obvious, especially in rural communities where patients are apt to be treated in multiple facilities, said Michael Carrese, director of UVM medical relations.

“A lot of times patients have to bring their own records and images with them,” he said.

And doctors might not know what other medications or treatments have been prescribed, increasing the chances of duplication.

TIMING ISSUES

In 2017, UVM asked the Green Mountain Care Board for approval of a plan to standardize most of its records in Vermont and Plattsburgh. But the plan, which was approved in 2018, did not include the medical communities of Elizabethtown and Malone, due to timing issues. Elizabethtown’s system operates facilities in Essex County, including Ticonderoga.

So on Aug. 1, UVM asked the Green Mountain Care Board for approval of an amendment to its Certificate of Need that would add Elizbethtown and Malone to the unified records system.

“Having their medical records in this unified system will lead to more timely and coordinated care for the more than 45,000 patients from the Malone and Elizabethtown communities who come to the UVM Medical Center each year,” Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, said in a statement.

COST

Because of the vast complexity and multiplicity of individual record systems, unifying them is not quick, easy or cheap. The job isn’t expected to be completed until 2021, and adding Malone and Elizabethtown will, according to a hospital statement, increase the authorized capital cost of the project by $15.8 million and increase net operating expenditures by $4.2 million, bringing the total cost of implementation to $171.7 million.

Still, adding Elizabethtown and Malone will be $9 million cheaper if it’s implemented now, as opposed to doing it separately from the rest of the project.

In addition to medical records, the unified electronic health records will include information on registration, billing, scheduling and insurance. The project also includes current health-care information security technology, which will be continuously reviewed and upgraded as appropriate. The project will also allow non-network providers and hospitals to have access to more complete information on their patients.

“This is going to be an essential part of quality of care,” Carrese said.

The ongoing implementation is on track with time and budget targets, and is going on in the background so patients will not notice any added inconvenience, according to UVM officials.