UVM Medical Center Thanks Community Partners for Housing Support

File photo University of Vermont Medical Center

BURLINGTON | The University of Vermont Medical Center today expressed gratitude for community partners who have offered their support to employees seeking alternate housing arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agreements with local organizations have allowed the UVM Medical Center to connect employees who are well and working in high risk areas who wish to stay somewhere other than their homes during this time with free housing.

Saint Michael’s College, Ronald McDonald House, Hope Lodge and the Larkin Group, which operates the Comfort Inn, have all offered rooms at no cost to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our people are working so hard to provide compassionate, high-quality care to our community during this pandemic,” said Laurie Gunn, Chief Experience Officer at the UVM Medical Center. “We are focused on keeping them safe by providing appropriate personal protective equipment, training and support, and we hope this offer will provide some additional peace of mind for employees who worry about unknowingly bringing this virus home to their families.”

Both the Ronald McDonald House and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, which are currently closed to patients and families, have made their properties available to UVM Medical Center employees in need. The Larkin Group donated up to 40 rooms at no cost to working employees and Saint Michael’s College has agreed to provide Senior Hall to UVM Medical Center employees who need alternate housing arrangements during the COVID-19 crisis. The location on campus and terms of the agreement were designed to provide this important resource, while ensuring the safety of those people still living on campus.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 employees have tested positive for the disease. 28 have been cleared to return to work, and the remaining 2 are recovering at home. The majority do not appear to have been infected at work, and we are grateful that many have experienced mild illness. No employee has tested positive since April 9. These numbers compare favorably to other places in the country, and they highlight the careful work all of our teams have been doing to keep themselves and each other safe.