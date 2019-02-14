Valley Grocery returns

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Valley Grocery co-owner Carol Reed says she’s glad to be back in business after fire destroyed the old store 11 months ago.

KEENE VALLEY | Eleven months, almost to the day, after fire destroyed the venerable Valley Grocery in Keene Valley, the rebuilt store was open for business Tuesday, much to the delight of faithful clientele.

“It feels good; I was ready,” said co-owner Carol Reed, whose family has run the grocery for the past five decades.

Reed said she kept busy with a number of household projects while waiting for the new construction to be finished.

“I’m not one to sit down for long,” she said.

SAVES TRAVEL TIME

The store opened just in time for staples-seekers as a winter storm closed in on the area, and Reed said patrons were “grateful that we’re back open.”

“As excited as they are to be open, I think the community is more excited,” Darsie Townsend said as she snapped pictures to send to her family. “This is such a center of the community, and it always has been.”

Townsend said she has a son “who would literally buy all his food here, so I know he’ll be excited. And family in Ohio that “I’m not allowed to visit without bringing some Keene Valley sausage.”

The full-service grocery was particularly known for its fresh-cut meats. With the store out of commission, Keene Valley residents had to drive to Lake Placid or Elizabethtown, with both drives requiring travel over mountain passes susceptible to bad weather.

ENERGY-SAVING FEATURES

Although the new store has a bigger and brighter feel, Reed said it’s actually the same size, built on the footprint of the old store. It’s more efficient, however, with energy-saving features such as LED lights. The decor also includes a full-wall mountain scene painted by Keene Central School student Laura Johnson, who painted the mural as her senior project.

Aside from the look and efficiencies, Reed said customers won’t notice much difference in what the store has for sale or in its service.

“There’s not much change in the merchandise; we’ll do things pretty much as we did before,” she said.

Fire destroyed the grocery March 11, 2018. The cause was found to be either a faulty compressor or the wiring leading to the compressor.

Reed said her brother, Ron Hall, had a large role in the rebuilding effort. Reed and her husband, Bruce, have run the store over the past eight years after her parents handed it down. They bought the grocery when she was 9, she said.