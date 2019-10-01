Vapor Stone Rail Systems opens new location

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Many people were in attendance of the Vapor Stone Rail Systems grand opening. There to speak included Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, Assemblyman Billy Jones, Sen. Betty Little and more.

PLATTSBURGH | Wabtec Corporations’s Vapor Stone Rail Systems held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce the completion of its new facility.

The 60,000-square-foot building, on Arizona Avenue, is located at the site of the former Plattsburgh Air Force base which closed in 1995. The grand opening took place on Sept. 12 and tours of the facilitiy’s inside were given to those in attendance.

President and CEO of North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglass was there to speak and make introductions. He thanked Wabtec for the company’s help over the past 20 years providing jobs and transportation equipment.

“Any community would love to have a quality employer with the jobs that [Wabtec has], doing what they do,” Douglass said. “Their role in several steps along the way here in Plattsburgh has made them a particularly special part of the economic history of Plattsburgh”

Vapor Stone manufactures train and metro parts, such as doors and windows, for rail systems across the world. According to workers, they average a total of 12 doors a day with their new system and technology. During a tour of the inside, there was a demonstration of the sanding machine the company has to smooth down the doors, a task previously done by hand. It saves copious amounts of time and strain on the muscles.

Another demonstration showed how each door and window is tested in recycled water. Set to a certain pressure for ten minutes at a time, a door or window is locked into the machine where it then sprays the water. This tests the durability of the glass and makes sure the rubber is sealed in tight so there are no leaks.

“All fixed windows are tested at a 10 percent rate, while meanwhile all the windows that open are tested 100 percent to ensure we’re delivering a quality product to our customers,” a manufacturing engineer said. “We have one machine to do it all.”

Vapor Stone employs around 200 people between both Plattsburgh sites, as opposed to the 64 when they originally began in 1998.

“We are more than tripling our people and the job opportunities that we can offer to the Plattsburgh community,” Vice President and Managing Director of Vapor Stone Rail Systems Carine Paumier-Hug said. “We want to grow, we want to produce more and more product.”