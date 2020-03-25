Veteran reporter named Warren County’s new P.A. chief

Photo provided Don Lehman Don Lehman is Warren County’s new director of public affairs.

QUEENSBURY | Don Lehman, one of the most experienced journalists in the Capital Region, has been hired as director of public affairs for Warren County government.

Lehman is renowned in the Glens Falls region for his nearly 30 years of accurate, objective, detailed and colorful news reporting.

Working at the Glens Falls Post-Star, he was first assigned the police, court and law enforcement beats, and in the last half of his career, his work also encompassed municipal and political news as well as feature stories. A prolific reporter, he occasionally would have up to four or five front-page or section-front stories published on one day’s edition.

County Administrator Ryan Moore announced Lehman’s new position, which began Monday, March 23, with Lehman creating a new Facebook page for Warren County.

“Don is an experienced, steady hand with broad and deep relationships in our community,” Moore said. “He will certainly be a tremendous credit to Warren County.”

The appointment comes at a time that county officials have been interacting with the public at a furious pace due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Moore, as well as other county officials, have been working countless hours per week to keep people informed.

Moore alluded to this aspect in his announcement.

“He (Lehman) is the right man for this difficult job at a time when we really need him,” Moore said. “He is the perfect individual to step up and serve our community in this critical role, at this critical time. Don has been a trusted source of information to the residents of Warren County for decades.”

Lehman has won dozens of prestigious state and national journalism awards. Since 2006, he has served as a guest lecturer at Castleton University.

Through his lengthy career, Lehman has covered horrific disasters, tragic situations, and consequential public policy developments, reporting them with thoroughness and clarity. He’s also sat through hours of tedious governmental meetings.

In his last article for the Post-Star, a blog post that appeared briefly on the Post-Star’s website before it was removed, Lehman said he’d continue to keep people informed with his objectivity.

“It’s time to move on, and I’m moving on,” he said. “I tried to be blunt and to the point when on assignment, and that’s not changing now.”

He also described his last day of work as a reporter.

“It started at 5:30 a.m. with the morning cop calls and ended well after 6 p.m. Those hours, and nights, weekends, holidays at pretty much every type of crime and disaster scene I could imagine did get old in recent years. I have met too many great people to list over the years, told many stories of success and sadness.”

In his final blog post, Lehman praised other journalists who were continuing to work at area newspapers — and he also called for people to support local journalism.

“Thank you for letting me keep you informed and for letting me tell your story,” he said. Please support the newspapers and news websites that remain in this challenging environment — You won’t know what you had until they’re gone.” ■