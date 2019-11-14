Veterans Day Ceremony held at American Legion Post 20

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris American Legion Post 20 Veterans Day Ceremony Two generations of veterans: New York Assemblyman Dan Stec was the one to hand the pin to his father, George Stec, who served in Vietnam. The two embraced in a hug before George received his certificate.

PLATTSBURGH | The American Legion Post 20 along Quarry Road hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony last Friday, Nov. 8. Vietnam veterans were honored at the event by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Sen. Betty Little, Assemblyman Billy Jones, Assemblyman Dan Stec and the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.

At the ceremony, each elected official gave a speech thanking the veterans for their service. They spoke on the disrespect and mistreatment Vietnam veterans experienced after returning to America from the war.

“People do appreciate everything you did, and the turmoil and all that you went through serving in Vietnam,” Betty Little said. “We need to make that a better time in our history than we did when you first came home.”

Stefanik also spoke, and mentioned how the American Legislature is working to help improve the lives of Vietnam-era veterans with new acts.

“[The Blue Water Navy Veterans Act] was finally signed into law this past year, which restored the work of thousands of sailors who served in the territorial seas in Vietnam and Cambodia,” Stefanik said. “Two bills that I am proud to co-sponsor are the Keeping Our Promises Act, which updates the Agent Orange Act of 1991 by expanding the list of medical conditions recognized as stemming from exposure to agent orange. The second bill is the Lonnie Kilpatrick Central Pacific Relief Act and that expands the geographic territory for eligibility for those that have been covered under the Agent Orange Act.”

After everyone spoke, the veterans were each called up, along with their position and years served, and given a lapel pin and certificate for their service. Each pin reads “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.” It also includes a picture of America’s national bird, the bald eagle, in front of an American flag.

50 Vietnam Veterans showed up to the Veterans Day Ceremony at the American Legion. One of those 50 that showed up was David Graves, who served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 2005.

“This was really something that’s long overdue,” Graves said. “I’ve been involved with the American Legion at Post 20 in Plattsburgh for probably about 15 years and every once in a while we talk about it and nothing really ever happens, but this group of people and politicians put it together and it’s going to be felt for a long time.”

As a thank you to veterans and those actively serving in the military, prisoners of war and those missing in action, Plattsburgh hosted many ceremonies and events, as well as sales and free food throughout the city on Veterans Day. ■