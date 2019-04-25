Veterans plan ceremonies for unserviceable flags

× Proper American Flag disposal ceremonies are being coordinated by Newman Tryon, adjutant for the Essex County American Legion, and Betty Light, a past president of American Legion Post 551 Auxiliary. Two events in 2019 will be held on weekend dates near Flag Day and 9/11.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Local veterans are planning proper disposal ceremonies for faded, torn and tattered American flags.

Essex County’s Veterans Affairs officials will begin collecting the flags for the first event June 16, the Sunday following Flag Day.

The second event will be held the Sunday following Sept. 11, which is Sept. 15. The ceremony will be conducted at the Veterans’ Cemetery grounds by American Legion officials according to proper protocol. The formal gatherings are being coordinated by Newman Tryon, adjutant for the Essex County American Legion, and Betty Light, a past president of American Legion Post 551 Auxiliary. Time for the ceremony is 2 p.m.

The plan was discussed at the Veterans Cemetery Committee meeting held last week at the county board meeting room.

“Hopefully, area (boy and girl) Scouts will be able to help,” Light said. “We’ve also asked 4-H kids to come and are inviting Westport Emergency Squad and the Wadhams Volunteer Fire Department to participate.”

Light said a ceremonial burn pit with a cover was donated to the legion for this purpose by Lowes Home Improvement in Plattsburgh.

“I called and asked if they would assist in financing a burn pit for unserviceable flags, and they asked us to pick one out,” she told the committee.

Tryon and Light said boxes for unserviceable American flags are placed at the county Veterans’ Affairs Office in the county complex and at the Town Hall in Elizabethtown.

And residents of local towns wishing to properly dispose of old, faded or torn flags can place them in either box.

PROTOCOL

Protocol for “The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags” is outlined in Resolution No. 440, “passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York on Sept. 20-23, 1937,” according to the New York Legion records.

Formal flag retirement protocol includes an inspection of each flag by a sequence of commanders with the Legion Post assembled outdoors.

“Members are aligned in two parallel rows about 20 feet apart, facing each other. ... A small fire is burning opposite the commander and beyond the rows of members.”

With inspection, formal comments and a blessing, the worn color standards are placed in the fire.

“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind, and let no grave of our soldier or sailor dead be unhonored and unmarked,” the commander offers, according to protocol.

Light said area youth groups interested in participating in this ceremony or at the second event in September could contact her or Newman Tryon by May 10.

Light’s telephone number is 518-873-6541, and Tryon can be reached by email: newman.tryon@wildblue.net.

The Essex County’s Veterans Affairs Office is at 7551 Court St., across from the Board of Supervisors’ conference room. Anyone with questions can call the Veterans Affairs office at 518-873-3488.