Veterans, service members honored in banners

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Members of two veterans organizations in northern Warren County exchange their thoughts about the Chester-Horicon Hometown Heroes initiative after reviewing the monuments on the Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the town of Chester Municipal Center in Chestertown — and sharing memories of their military service. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall In a meeting July 10, members of the North Warren Hometown Heroes Committee discuss details of their initiative to hang banners honoring service members, past and present, along the streets of the four hamlets in the towns of Chester and Horicon. Members of the committee include (clockwise from left): Christine Caunter, Lee Brooks, Henry Frasier, Harry Smith, Sylvia Smith, John Watson, Harry Bundage and Dean Munson. Prev Next

NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY | Within a few months, the images of past and present local U.S. military personnel will be prominently displayed alongside main roadways in the towns of Chester and Horicon, as a result of a program initiated by a local veterans group.

The Glendale V.F.W. Post 5513 has launched its Hometown Heroes project, which features large banners bearing the names and photographic images of local service personnel — and residents of the two towns have been invited to participate.

‘LIVING MEMORIAL’

On Monday, Glendale Post Commander Harry Brundage said the banners would be a “living memorial” to those who have served our nation.

“This program is to recognize and honor the residents and their family members who have served or are presently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” he said.

The post is now accepting applications for military personnel to be included in the Hometown Heroes display, which has been successful in Ticonderoga and Willsboro. The Sun recently reported that because of the banners on display in these two towns, local residents have learned more about others in their communities, and made new connections: people have shared memories about neighbors and acquaintances, and lost friends have been rediscovered through the projects.

In Chestertown and Horicon, the banners — 20 inches wide and 60 inches tall — are to hang from utility poles in the hamlets of Chestertown, Pottersville, Brant Lake and Adirondack. Brundage predicted that the first series of banners would likely be on display in six weeks or so.

Applications are to include proof of honorable discharge, a copy of military orders and a photo of a service member, the honoree’s proof of residency, former residency or local graduation — and a check for $225. Applications can be obtained by contacting Harry Brundage at 518-494-2525 or: P.O. Box 46, Pottersville, NY 12860.

Outright donations to the project are also welcome, Brundage said.

Post 5513 may in certain circumstances contribute toward the cost of a banner, he added. Photos submitted are to be 5x7 or larger in size, or if they are digital, they should be clear and the resolution needs to be at least 300 dpi.

Honorees can be living or deceased. A family member of a long-term resident — 20 years or more — may also be featured in the project, and in some cases, two family members may be displayed together on one utility pole.

Banners will be displayed four to eight weeks after applications are approved, and they will annually be taken down and stored following Veterans Day, and put back on display by Memorial Day.

‘BRINGS IT ALL HOME’

This last week, Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett praised the Hometown Heroes initiative.

“You can have names on impressive monuments in a beautiful park on the front lawn of the town center, but when you see the image of the service member, that brings it into the present moment,” he said. “Sharing the photo with others in the community really ‘brings it all home.’”