Veterans: Soldiers missing in action should not be forgotten

A member of the Legion Riders of Chestertown's American Legion Post 964 (right foreground) was among the many veterans bearing U.S. flags and surrounding the audience while they listened to the proceedings of the 50th-annual P.O.W.-M.I.A. remembrance ceremony held June 2 at the Lake George American Legion post hall.

LAKE GEORGE | Local citizens should urge their federal politicians to fully fund ongoing efforts to recover the remains of soldiers killed overseas in combat, the leader of Warren County’s annual P.OW.-M.I.A. ceremony said June 2.

Event emcee Gene Pierce of Warrensburg, adjutant of Warrensburg American Legion Post 446, warned that funding for locating soldiers’ remains and returning them to American soil might be in jeopardy — particularly this year, when the nation’s budget deficit is now at a historically high level.

Guest speaker Lt. General Stephen Olmstead, former deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Drug Policy and Enforcement, told the 100 or so attending the ceremony it is important to him personally, as a Marine, that citizens lobby the federal administration to pressure foreign governments to help in the recovery of U.S. soldiers’ remains. He said that Marines fighting in Korea knew where about 120 soldiers are buried — because they had buried their fellow Marines there in North Korean territory. Pierce noted that North Korean leaders have not cooperated with allowing recovery efforts of about 8,000 U.S. soldiers who whose remains are still there.

MIA PROGRESS

Olmstead also said that it was vital that citizens reach out to families of U.S. soldiers missing in action, and express their ongoing support. He said that to do so, people in the audience could search online lists of soldiers missing in action.

Pierce said that a total of about 82,000 soldiers are still considered missing in action from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the Gulf War.

However, Pierce added, a lot of progress has occurred recently — 71 solders’ remains were recovered last year, he said — 51 fighting in World War II, 17 from the Korean War and three from Vietnam. Pierce said that the reason for so many World War II soldiers being recovered was that the Japanese were working to locate their own soldiers on various islands in the Pacific, and they were locating U.S. soldiers as well — and cooperating with U.S. authorities. Recovery efforts at Pearl Harbor also were ongoing, he said.

RAIN

Sunday’s P.O.W.-M.I.A. ceremony was Warren County’s 50th-annual observance, routinely held atop Prospect Mountain. This year’s event, however, was held in the Lake George American Legion Post hall, due to rain.

The flag-bearing color guards of the county’s various American Legion and V.F.W. posts — joined by members of area Legion Riders organizations and the Patriot Guard motorcycle group — lined the walls, surrounding the audience.

An opening prayer was recited by Warren County American Legion chaplain Paul Sears. Jim Corriveau of Warrensburg sang the national anthem. Pierce welcomed all those attending, particularly veterans, firefighters and other first responders, noting that the remains of many of those attempting to save lives in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had not yet been recovered.

Veterans of Glens Falls American Legion Post 233 stood in the rain and fired their rifles simultaneously, in a solemn salute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Elizabeth Love, daughter of Olmstead, laid a wreath of remembrance underneath a P.O.W.-M.I.A. flag, then taps was sounded. The ceremony concluded with all attendees holding hands as Corriveau led the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”