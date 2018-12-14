Vets honored with wreathes

× Photo by Kim Dedam

WADHAMS | Many Essex County veterans, the Elizabethtown American Legion and family members, along with about two dozen friends and neighbors, placed wreaths at the county’s Veterans Cemetery last Sunday.

It was a bright, sunny afternoon for the 12th annual event held in conjunction with national Wreaths Across America held at Arlington Cemetery and at some 1,400 locations in all 50 states, abroad and at sea.

Newman Tryon, adjutant for the Essex County American Legion, invited guests to remember the veterans from these hometowns as they placed wreaths, saying their names aloud.

Sara Smith, coordinator with the Essex County Veterans Affairs Office, and her son Nathan, who is 9, helped place several of the 64 balsam wreaths, which brightened the white marble headstones alongside American flags that had been set in place ahead of Veterans Day.