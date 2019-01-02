Video game competition among new attractions at ESG

× New Empire State Winter Games event director Molly Roes Mayer talks to members of the media about the 39th annual event, set to start Jan. 31. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Video gaming, or e-sports, has found a home at the Empire State Winter Games.

Organizers for the 39th annual event, which will take place throughout the Adirondack region starting Jan. 31, announced that Paul Smith’s College will be hosting an e-sports competition where gamers will go head-to-head in the popular football video game Madden 19.

The announcement, along with further information on the planning surrounding the upcoming Empire State Games (ESG), was made during a press conference in Lake Placid on Dec. 20.

“This is a huge, emerging market,” said new event director Molly Rose Mayer. “There are professional e-gamers making millions playing these games and it is something we wanted to add to our events.”

“This is a sport that is being talked about by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) quite heavily,” said Sandy Caligiore. “It’s a big-time deal.”

E-sports have become very popular over recent years, with many colleges and high schools hosting e-sports clubs and teams.

Mayer added that some of the competitors at this event may also receive scholarships to be part of the first Paul Smith’s e-sports team, which plans to start next fall.

STATE-WIDE KICKOFF

Mayer also spoke about the additions to this year’s torch relay, which will now start in two locations — New York City and Buffalo — on Jan. 27.

“We have some great stops planned for the torch as it will get to travel throughout the state,” said Mayer.

The two torch relays will make their way to Malone, where they will join together Jan. 31 and make their way into Saranac Lake, and eventually to the Lake Placid Olympic Center, to light the cauldron and open the ESG.

Mayer said the athlete lighting the cauldron this year will not be known until just before it’s lit.

“All of the athletes and torch runners will have LED wristbands that will be coordinated with music and other events throughout the opening ceremony,” she said. “When it comes time to light the torch, one wristband, at random, will turn red, and that person will be the one to do the lighting.”

LOCAL VENUES

The ESG will continue to use venues throughout the Tri-Lakes region for the games, now including Titus Mountain in Malone, which will host a winter ski festival during the games.

“The support we provide to these games is consistent to our support and commitment to these communities which we serve,” said Mark Tryniski, president and CEO of ESG sponsor Community Bank.

The 39th annual Empire State Winter Games are slated to take place Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. For more information, including how to register for events as a competitor, visit empirestatewintergames.com.