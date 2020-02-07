Videos add positive slant on local businesses

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of ROOST Tupper-Videos#1_2-1-20 × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of ROOST TupperVideos#2_1-2-20_WEB × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of ROOST TupperVideos#3_2-1-20 Prev Next

TUPPER LAKE | Tupper Lake has recently experienced a resurgence of business growth due to both an influx of newcomers to the area as well as established businesses revamping their businesses.

With the idea of keeping that trend on the upswing, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (better known as “ROOST”) is in the process of creating a series of ten videos, the first two of which are now online and ready for viewing. “Quality of Life in Tupper Lake” interviews local business owners, who speak of the benefits of living in the Adirondacks; the second, “Starting a Business in Tupper Lake,” briefly reviews the fellowship that exists between Tupper Lake businesses.

Tupper Lake Village mayor, Paul Maroun, recently said, “These videos highlight everything we have to offer. Our business owners share in their own words what they love about living and working in the Adirondacks, and their passion will undoubtedly encourage more people to set up shop in Tupper Lake.” Town Supervisor Patti Littlefield agrees. “Tupper Lake is a growing, bustling place, and the economic development videos do an excellent job of showing that it’s a great place to open a business.”

These videos were produced by Paul Frederick Productions and ROOST under a grant from the New York Department of State. ROOST is also offering these videos for viewing to areas outside the area via social media platforms in their ongoing campaign to elicit more interest in Tupper Lake. View these videos by visiting tupperlake.com/economic-development.

Tupper Lake is offering help for those interested in starting a business in or relocating to Tupper Lake. Contact Director of Community Development Melissa McManus at tupperlakecommunitydevelopment@gmail.com for more information or ROOST’s Katie Stuart at katie@roostadk.com or 518-359-3328. ■