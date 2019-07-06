New clubhouse, course in the works

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga Country Club golf pro George Mackey at the picturesque new par three 13th hole.

TICONDEROGA | A year ago, as the Ticonderoga Country Club was smack in the middle of major improvements to its golf course, it received a devastating setback when its historic clubhouse burned to the ground. Now, after a year of planning and dealing with the vagaries of the insurance industry, members are soliciting bids

Taken together, members believe the upgrades to the course and the new clubhouse have the power to transform the country club into a destination that will benefit not just golfers, but the entire Ticonderoga area.

“This is one of the best kept secrets in the North Country,” club president Rob Berrick said. “We believe (the improvements) will add to the viability of the course and we hope the community benefits as well.”

The changes have been several years in the making. The course itself, which opened in 1925, has always suffered from a geological oddity, Berrick said. It was built over an ancient lake bed, which was essentially a bowl lined with impervious clay. With heavy rains, the bowl would fill — leaving some greens underwater — and take a long time to drain.

Photo provided A rendering of the new clubhouse at the Ticonderoga Country Club, which members hope will open in 2020.

Aside from the obvious inconvenience, it also has cost the club money in lost greens fees when the course had to be closed. Club member Paul Brauner said it became apparent that “the course was broken” and that traditional fundraisers were not going to fix it. So Brauner, who grew up playing tennis at Silver Bay and gravitated to golf at Ticonderoga, funded the bulk of the multi-million-dollar project to renovate the course with an eye toward bringing it into the limelight.

“The potential is there, it’s a beautiful course and in the fall the leaves are incredible,” Brauner said.

Improvements are expected to be completed this summer, although grasses will take longer to entirely fill in.

Lodging is still a need in the area, but with the new clubhouse and a profitable catering business, members believe the course could become a destination that, along with Fort Ticonderoga, will be a premier attraction that will make people want to spend time in the area.

Club pro George Mackey said the course was redesigned by Killington architect Steve Durkee, who accentuated the links style, an open rolling terrain with higher fescue grasses and long views of the mountains and valley.

“He looked at it like a blank canvass,” Mackey said. “The sightlines and the views are totally different.”

Greens that typically flooded were elevated, T-boxes were refurbished, holes were remodeled and the layout was changed to add interest, and to be more accommodating to golf’s evolving complexities and to “the more modern shots that you see on TV,” Mackey said.

Early in the course, golfers encounter a hole that has been fashioned into a peninsula, with Trout Brook forming a moat around much of the green. On the back nine, Mackey said golfers have been appreciative of a par three tucked into woods, giving the impression of a tree-lined sanctuary, that will become even more dazzling in the fall.

“This really gets everyone’s attention; it’s different from anything we had here before,” he said.

Stepping out of the woods, golfers will be able to gaze back across the valley for a view of the new clubhouse, which maintains elements of the historic farmhouse that it replaces, but, facing the course, it will have a fresh Adirondack style.

Planned by the Michael Phinney Design Group, the new clubhouse takes the place of one that was intended to house a farm family, not a family of golfers. No one wanted to see the old clubhouse burn, but the new one will be built to code and offer significant upgrades to the kitchen, locker rooms, pro shop and dining facilities.

“We were handed a big project at an inopportune time,” Berrick said. “(But) this will be the signature course for the area and will increase our viability for events and as a destination.”