Village’s sewer plant costs continue to increase

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Lake George Village Wastewater Treatment Plant chief operator Tim Shudt views digital readouts of operations at the village’s sewer plant on Aug. 27. The facility is due to be replaced by fall 2021 with a treatment plant utilizing higher technology — and construction on the $24 million project is to begin this week. Village board members heard Aug. 19 that the plant will cost $248,960 more than they expected just a month ago — due to a compressed construction schedule which calls for contractors to work through two winter seasons in order to meet a state-mandated deadline.

LAKE GEORGE | The projected cost of Lake George Village’s wastewater treatment plant increased this week as the village board learned that engineering oversight and inspection and related costs will rise by $248,690.

On Aug. 19, the village board approved reserving that sum to pay Chazen Co. Engineers for additional costs, when incurred, as detailed in a “change order.”

Four of the five members of the village board approved the $248,690 change order. Board member Joe Mastrodomenico voted against reserving that sum for payment.

This document was presented to the board by Sean Doty of Chazen Companies engineering firm.

The increase in the engineering oversight is due to contractors submitting a schedule that — contrary to expectations — calls for them to be working through two winter seasons. Doty said the contractors told him they needed to work this winter and next because it was necessary to do so to meet the state’s mandated deadline.

“We at Chazen don’t control the construction schedule — But we need to assure the construction proceeds in accordance with plans,” Doty said.

Another factor in the $248,690 increase in engineering costs is due to a more experienced engineer being assigned to monitor the work in progress, Doty said.

Another element in the increased expenses was due to extra work that Chazen performed on various grant applications, Doty said. These documents were prepared because the village is about $9.5 million short of grant money if the plant is to be affordable to taxpayers, according to figures supplied by the village and town of Lake George.

Doty said that regardless of this increase, the entire cost of developing the sewer plant might stay within the $24 million figure cited since April, because the increase could be assigned to the plant budget’s $1.1 contingency expenses category.