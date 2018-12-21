Village board approves allowing off-season streetside decks

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The Courtyard Marriott in Lake George features a streetside deck that includes a fire pit to keep people warm as they enjoy the environment of Lake George. In an effort to boost the off-season social ambiance of downtown Lake George, the village government decided this month to provisionally allow decks on village sidewalks as long as property owners keep their entire stretch of sidewalk clear of snow and ice.

LAKE GEORGE | People strolling through Lake George Village this winter will likely witness more human activity than ever due to an ordinance adopted at the village board’s November meeting.

Sidewalk cafes are now allowed year-round in the village, following a vote by the board following a public hearing held Nov. 19.

No one showed up at the hearing to either object or advocate for the initiative.

Mayor Robert Blais said the measure had strong support from many business owners.

Such decks on sidewalks, regardless of the time of year, are subject to a permit issued by the village.

The privilege of keeping a deck in place off-season is subject to revocation if conditions aren’t met by the property owner, according to the approved ordinance.

In the past, village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington has warned that with heavy snowfall or persistent winter storms, snow would accumulate on around the decks, which would obstruct efficient sidewalk clearing, thus creating hazardous conditions.

The ordinance mandates that owners of businesses with off-season decks in place must clear the entire length of their sidewalk on their property cleared of snow and ice.

Blais told the board at their Nov. 19 meeting that the businesses with sidewalk cafes in place cleared their sidewalks “perfectly” after the early November snowstorms.

Board members are considering this ordinance to be a trial initiative, subject to review this winter and either repeal or amend if problems occur.

Board member Ray Perry introduced the resolution to permit off-season decks, and the measure was approved unanimously.

Perry has said that allowing decks in winter would “add vibrancy” to Canada Street — streetside cafes with people gathering around fire pits or radiant heaters would be welcoming places for people to socialize, he has said.