Village of Champlain enacts curfew

Townwide Curfew

CHAMPLAIN | The Village of Champlain issued an official curfew for those under the age of 18. The idea of a curfew came after Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported numerous acts of vandalism or petty crime after the sun went down. This, along with wanting to protect children from unsafe acts, prompted officials on the village board to approve the curfew law.

“Many village residents contacted us regarding groups of teens that were waking them up at night throwing things at houses and cars,” the Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge said. “Several elderly residents stated that they were afraid to be in their homes and felt very vulnerable. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro suggested that we look into establishing a curfew to help with these problems.”

Anyone in public, who looks to be underage, can now be stopped, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., by police if not with a guardian or parent. If stopped, they have to give their names and age. If the person alone stopped is under the age of 18, they will be given a warning. A second time they are caught out past curfew can result in a fine of $100, and a third fine of $250. After the third time being caught alone past curfew, legal actions can result.

“Unless such person is accompanied by a parent, guardian or other person having legal custody of such minor person, or is in the performance of an errand or duty directed by such parent having the care or custody of such minor person,” the law reads. “This exception shall not apply when the person under age shall be playing or unnecessarily loitering in or upon any such street, alley or public place.”

Those under 18 are not allowed to loiter or pettle on public property to avoid danger or falling into the wrong crowd, as the summer saw crimes such as vandalism. Kids were also found to be swimming after dark, a dangerous activity.

“The goal here is public safety - to keep our youth safe, to keep our families safe and to preserve the integrity of our community,” Sheriff Favro said at the news conference. “This allows us an opportunity. As law enforcement, this gives us a tool to be able to stop and ask youth questions.”

An electric version of the law can be found on the Village of Champlain website at vchamplain.com. Previous minutes from meetings where the curfew law was discussed is also located on the website. ■