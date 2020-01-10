CHAMPLAIN | The village of Champlain kicked off the new decade with its annual First Day Walk on Jan. 1. The village is planning a number of projects this upcoming year. One of the biggest projects, according to Mayor Janet McFetridge, is infrastructure throughout the village.

Mcfetridge said that the infrastructure will include “paving of some streets, repair or replacement of some sidewalks, replacement of streetlights with LED lives, continued work towards improvement of the waterline mains and the wastewater treatment plan.”

Champlain is also looking to expand a number of community events, some of which includes concerts, classes, and recreational opportunities. The village is also looking to create a kayak launch, community garden and further expand its farmers market.

“The village of Champlain will work on these projects which will benefit all residents by making our streets and sidewalks safer, by reducing electrical costs for the village, by offering opportunities to gather and create a sense of belonging, and by creating new jobs and the ability to shop locally,” Mcfetridge said.

The village’s 2019-20 budget is also coming to an end in spring, and the administration will have to approve a new one for 2020-21. To view the current budget, which includes all aspects of the town and departments in it, visit vchamplain.com. Also on the village website includes a calendar to see future events and meetings, as well as news regarding Champlain. ■