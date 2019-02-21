Village of Lake George budget likely to breach tax cap

× Lake George Wastewater Treatment Plant supervisor Tim Shudt conducts a tour of the facility that is scheduled to be replaced in August 2021 by a new-technology plant expected to cost as much as $23 million. On Monday, the village board heard from Mayor Robert Blais that saving money toward the initial payment for the plant will cause the 2019-20 budget to exceed the state tax cap. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | With financial pressures looming due to the pending construction of a new sewer plant, the tax increase in the Village of Lake George’s 2019-20 budget is likely to exceed the state’s tax cap, Mayor Robert Blais warned other village officials this week.

Blais and his aides have proposed a 2019-20 budget that calls for appropriations of $5.88 million, reflecting an increase of $306,019, or 5.8 percent, over 2018-19.

The amount to be raised by taxes, however, increases by $120,329 to $1,496,297, which is an 8.7 percent increase over 2018-19 — about $100,329 more than allowed under the state tax cap formula.

The tentative budget was presented to the village board Feb. 11. The major factor in the increase, Blais told village trustees, was that $60,000 should be set aside, along with $40,000 already in a reserve fund, to pay toward the construction costs of the new sewer plant, to be built and operating by August 2021.

Setting aside this money and appropriating $100,000 each year from now through 2022 will help the village avoid facing an initial single payment of $427,000, which he said would be a “crushing” burden on taxpayers. Taxpayers would be hardest hit in 2022 when the tax rate would go up 36 percent if an additional $6 million to $7 million in grant funding is not obtained for the plant’s construction and operation, he said. Also, fees for residents in the Town of Lake George’s Caldwell Sewer District would go up by 50 percent if such grant funding wasn’t secured, Blais estimated.

‘BE PREPARED FOR COMPLAINTS’

The proposed 2019-20 budget calls for the village tax rate to increase from $5.99 per thousand of assessed valuation to $6.49 per thousand, but the state tax cap only allows a 12-cent increase, or provide only $20,000 additional in the village budget.

Exceeding the tax cap means that village residents won’t receive the bonus checks as they have in recent years, rewarding them for their government complying with the tax cap. Blais said.

“Be prepared for complaints,” he said.

Blais said that efforts have already been made to reduce next year’s expenditures. He said the draft tentative 2019-20 budget calls for cutting the allocation for police officers in half, buying no new municipal equipment, and shifting the $70,000 expense for Thursday evening fireworks to the area businesses.

“We may be able to cut a little more,” he said, noting that a village budget workshop meeting was set for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25. A public hearing has been set for 6:30 p.m. March 18 on a local law that would allow the village board to override the tax cap. That meeting will also host a public hearing on the proposed general municipal budget as well as the spending plans for the water fund and special assessment district.

Despite the budget cuts, the village anticipates paying $30,000 to $40,000 more for summertime janitorial services, while shouldering the cost of 2 percent raises for most village employees, and $2,000 each for department heads. Also, the trustees have been considering paying $21,498 for LED lighting — which would decrease ongoing utility costs by about $5,200 per year.