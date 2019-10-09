Village public works chief retiring; Lanfear to take on post

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Lake George Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington (left) and his assistant Keith Lanfear (right) listen to proceedings at the Sept. 16 village board meeting. Harrington is retiring as of Nov. 1, and Lanfear — who has worked in a supervisory capacity for the village since 2009 — is taking over Harrington’s position.

LAKE GEORGE | The person overseeing all of Lake George Village’s infrastructure is retiring and his associate of recent years will be taking over his position.

Lake George Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington, 53, is retiring as of Nov. 1 — and Keith Lanfear, his assistant, is taking over Harrington’s post.

At the village board’s Sept. 16 meeting, the village accepted Harrington’s resignation “with regret,” but they had known for six months or so that it was pending. Since early this year, Harrington has been familiarizing Lanfear with the duties that he is about to undertake.

Harrington has been a Lake George Village employee for 26 years. He was hired in 1993 as the village’s water superintendent, and was promoted to the post of Public Works Superintendent in 2008.

During those years, he has overseen the construction of the village’s firehall, as well as development of a new water treatment plant and a million-gallon water storage tank.

Harrington has also worked on a variety of environmental protection and remediation projects, primarily involving stormwater control. In recent years, he has spearheaded initiatives to reduce the use of road salt.

Recently, Harrington has also been overseeing planning for the construction of the village’s new $24 million sewer plant.

Harrington said he plans to spend more time with his family, including his granddaughter.

Keith Lanfear of Lake George, now the village’s assistant superintendent of public works, is taking over Harrington’s post.

Hired in 2009 as foreman for the village highway department, Lanfear has since taken on more duties, year after year, Harrington said.

Working in the construction industry most of his adult life, Lanfear owned and operated his own construction enterprise — primarily excavation and concrete work — prior to his employment with the village, he said.

“Dave and I have always coordinated really well with all the projects the village has going on, so this is a natural transition,” he said of taking on the role of village superintendent of public works. “I’m looking forward to the challenges, and I intend to keep things up to the same calibre that Dave did.”