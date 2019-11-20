Village, town at odds over sewage treatment, infrastructure costs

× Expand The town of Lake George’s upper sanitary sewer pumping station, located on Fort George Road, transports sewage from the Caldwell Sewer District residents to the village of Lake George’s wastewater treatment plant. On Nov. 4, the village board — frustrated by the town council members repeatedly challenging the accuracy of the gallons determined to be flowing from this pump station to the sewer plant, which determines the town’s sewer bills — decided to change their billing method as they vowed to treat the town as a “customer” of the village rather a than a “partner” in the plant. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Expressing frustration that the town board has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of their sewer treatment bill from the village, Lake George village officials have decided to bill them not by percentage of sewage treated at their wastewater treatment plant, but merely by volume of sewage piped into the plant.

This charge-per-gallon is to be determined by a rate, however, that includes a portion of the plant’s total operational and capital costs.

Blais said he would have village employees work with their engineering consultants Chazen Companies, to determine the rate the town will be charged.

This new procedure, scheduled to begin in January, was approved unanimously by the village board at their Nov. 4 meeting.

Blais said that for many months, town officials have claimed that the percentages the village has cited in their bills were bogus.

“There’s mistrust that we’re not billing them for the correct amount — they claim they’re paying more than they should, but it’s not true,” Blais said, adding that the town officials don’t trust that their sewer plant operator is providing accurate readings of the flow meters, they don’t trust the meters themselves, and they don’t trust their calibration.

“We don’t have time for nitpicking and mistrust,” Blais said.

At town board meetings over the past year, council members have questioned why their percentage of sewage entering the plant was increasing, despite the town’s various initiatives to reduce the stormwater and groundwater entering their sewer mains. Such projects have included slip-lining sewer pipes to prevent groundwater infiltration, upgrading manholes, barring homeowners from pumping stormwater into the sewer system and efforts to make sure that roadway runoff doesn’t go into their sewer mains.

However, Chazen’s director of municipal engineering Sean Doty presented details in June on the sewage volume to both boards, and he provided theories about why the town’s volumes were increasing.

When the new $24 million plant goes online, Blais said at the Nov. 4 meeting, the costs of paying for the plant and its extra personnel costs will be figured into a new, higher rate.

“They were partners in the plant, but now they’ll just be a customer,” he said, speaking of the town.

Some local officials have estimated that when the plant is operational and loan payments commence, charges to customers in the town’s Caldwell Sewer District will double or even increase up to 150 percent.

In a related move, the village board also decided to charge the town a higher, flat rate for their costs in overseeing the Caldwell sewer system.

The town has paid the village for a village employee to work on the town’s sewer infrastructure for 6 hours per day, but the town has questioned whether this number of hours have actually been worked and they have asked for documentation, Blais said.

Blais added that although the village employee undertaking such duties might not have worked that many hours, two village employees have but routinely been accomplishing the work.

Blais said that for this maintenance work, the village has billed the town between $26,000 and $28,000 per year, not including overtime and annual sewer cleanouts, and the village should begin billing them a flat charge of $30,000 per year.

“This is a ‘take it or leave it' deal,” Blais said, noting that to get the work done by another entity would cost the town $75,000 to $100,000 annually.

He said that town officials were not considering the village’s actual expenses related to travel, personnel, vehicle maintenance and fuel.

“Our expertise is extremely valuable,” he said. “They wouldn’t be happy to pay our real expenses.”

He added that the village would not, in the future, be conducting annual maintenance chores, because their personnel doesn’t have the time to accomplish it.

This proposal by Blais was approved unanimously by the village board.