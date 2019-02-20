Village-wide Wi-Fi envisioned for Lake George

× Jared Humiston of Adirondack Technical Solutions based in Argyle tells Lake George village board members Feb. 11 how village-wide wi-fi would boost the local economy, attract and retain tourists, increase the efficiency of municipal operations, and enhance public safety and security. Listening to Humiston’s presentation are village board members (left to right): Joe Mastrodomenico, Ray Perry and mayor Robert Blais. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Within a few years, Lake George Village residents and visitors will be able to connect to public Wi-Fi to stream movies, connect to social media and browse the internet without relying on cellular service — if a proposed initiative of the village board becomes reality.

The board authorized representatives of Adirondack Technical Solutions Feb. 11 to conduct a preliminary engineering survey of the village to determine the feasibility and approximate cost of providing Wi-Fi service throughout the village.

For about a year, the board has discussed how Wi-Fi service would relieve visitors’ frustrations with coin-operated parking meters, boost the efficiency of managing village infrastructure and accommodate tourists’ expectations of digital connectivity.

Jared Humiston, president of Adirondack Technical Solutions, told the village board of the advantages of village-wide Wi-Fi. He said that each year, many more devices are designed to be connected to the internet.

“We’re in the age of ‘The Internet of Things,’” he said. “Everything is moving to mobile — people want to be connected all the time — and wireless accomplishes it for you.”

He said that village-wide Wi-Fi would allow water meters to be read remotely, enable village public works employees to remotely monitor functions of water and sewer infrastructure, whether they are in a village building or anywhere in the village.

“You could have connected work stations in your public works trucks,” he said, suggesting the village consider multiple discrete networks, one for village employees, another for the public and a third for businesses.

In introducing Humiston, village Mayor Robert Blais said that Wi-Fi through the village would “move Lake George into the 21st century” by attaining “Smart City” status.

ROBUST CONNECTIVITY

With the increasing popularity of live-streaming experiences to social media, Humiston said, robust connectivity is becoming ever-more vital.

Humiston said that village-wide Wi-Fi would attract and retain more tourists by enhancing their experience while vacationing or attending events or concerts.

“So many people are now taking pictures and videos of their experiences and posting them live, sharing them with their friends,” he said, noting that the village could advertise its Wi-Fi connectivity to boost tourism.

Village trustee John Root noted that foreign students and tourists, in an effort to stay connected, are now gathering in clusters around businesses providing Wi-Fi.

Public safety could be enhanced by a Wi-Fi network throughout the village, Humiston said. Such connectivity would allow video cameras to be installed to monitor and control traffic flow, as well as deter and detect crime, he said. Public safety and emergency messages could be broadcast to residents and visitors across the village to their smartphones and be posted on message boards, he said.

Also, public Wi-Fi could enable businesses to send visitors special offers to their smartphones as they enter the village, he said. With smart, Wi-Fi-controlled LED street lighting, utility costs could be cut as much as one-half, he said.

‘HEAT-MAPPING’

Humiston said that such public Wi-Fi would be useful as an economic development tool. He said that the local chamber of commerce could “heat-map” the time and location of people circulating in the village, to determine what activities are popular and when the peak times are.

“Heat-mapping could tell you where people are spending most of their time in the village,” he said.

Humiston said that the village could charge visitors to be connected, which would provide a new revenue source for local government. He said that cruise ships are now charging up to $250 for connectivity.

Village trustee Ray Perry said he was looking into grants that might pay for installation of public Wi-Fi through the village.

Blais said that state law would likely require the installation of such infrastructure to be put out to bid.

In the meantime, the board invited Humiston to survey the village’s topography to determine where wireless transmitters should be located to provide village-wide Wi-Fi.

“Work on this and give us a proposal,” he said.