Volunteers needed for tax assistance

NORTH COUNTRY | The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax Aid program in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties helped 4,150 low-income individuals and families last year get their taxes done for free.

This program counts on volunteers — $5,898,269.00 in refunds was seen in the three counties. The Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition of the Adirondacks chaired by Kathy Snow, director of development of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., is seeking volunteers for this program for the upcoming 2020 tax season.

The VITA and AARP Tax Aid Program offers free tax help to low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns, including older adults, veterans, the disabled and those in rural communities.

“If you ever wonder how to make a difference and help people in your community, then becoming a tax volunteer may be just right for you,” Snow said in a press release.

Volunteers assisting with the VITA and AARP Tax Aid Program come from all walks of life: retirees, college and high school students, and people who just want to help in their communities. They do not need to have experience in taxes. Certified volunteers sponsored by various organizations receive training to help prepare tax returns. Online training is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via IRS.gov and allows volunteers to take courses and obtain certification at their own pace. Supplemental classroom training on tax law and using tax preparation software is also offered. The classroom training will start Oct. 9 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at SUNY Plattsburgh.

“If you do not know that much about taxes, don’t worry, you will get specialized training,” the release said. “You can also choose a volunteer role that doesn’t require tax law certification.”

There are two volunteer roles that are needed at the tax preparation sites, greeter/screener and tax preparer.

Volunteers are being sought for locations at the Senior Citizens Council (Plattsburgh), the Lake Placid Public Library, Malone OneWorkSource, Mohawk Indian Housing Corporation (Akwesasne), Tupper Lake Public Library and other locations.

“Take the first step to become a tax volunteer and a chance to touch many lives,” the release said.

For more information, call Kate Gardner at 518-566-0944 for Clinton County, Kyle Miller at 518-546-3565 for Essex County and Melissa Howard at 518-359-7688 for Franklin County.