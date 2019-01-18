Volunteers to give back on MLK Day of Service

A. and I. Kruk Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com Volunteers are invited to celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 21 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | A little bit of time, and a set of old clothes, are all it takes.

For the 15th year, residents will get together to clean the kitchen at the Trinity Episcopal Church in the City of Plattsburgh on Jan. 21.

The volunteer gathering is designed to celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

MLK Day was designated as a national holiday in 1983, and designated by Congress as a day of service in 1994. This year marks the 90th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman is spearheading the planning for this year’s event.

Martin Luther King, Jr. emerged as a devoted black activist in the early 1950s and had an immeasurable impact on American civil rights. His speech at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, “I Have A Dream,” is ingrained in the history of the era.

And his spirit of community-based volunteerism, and his vision of a “beloved community,” acts as the inspiration behind this annual endeavor, Cashman said — it also stands as the reason why Trinity Episcopal is chosen as the destination every year.

“That organization is a reflection of Dr. King’s work in continuous service and good work in our community,” he said. “By assembling there, it’s not only become a tradition, but an effort to help an organization that helps so many others.”

And there’s a role for everyone to play, he said. Volunteers will be tasked with sweeping, mopping or appliance cleaning.

“The important part is: We can find a role for everybody,” said Cashman. “It’s only two hours, but we’ve been able to accomplish a lot in that time. Many hands makes for light work.”

The event is expected to last from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information, those interested are encouraged to call the Supervisor’s Office at the Plattsburgh Town Hall: 518-562-6813.