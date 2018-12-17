Voters OK CVES capital project

× Expand File photo Voters approved Champlain Valley Educational Services’ proposed $29.8 million capital project last Tuesday. Pictured: CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey and Assistant Superintendent for Management Services Eric Bell presented details from the plan at a meeting of the Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education meeting in September.

PLATTSBURGH | Voters have signed off on Champlain Valley Educational Services’ (CVES) $29.8 million capital project.

The final vote tally last Tuesday was 72 percent to 28 percent.

The plan will allow for major infrastructure upgrades at the Plattsburgh and Mineville campuses, including bolstered security and safety.

The project has been long overdue, said CVES Board President Larry Barcomb, with the last comparable effort undertaken in 1985.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey thanked voters for an “important investment in the future of our students and endorsement of CVES’ continued strong partnership with our component school districts, local businesses and surrounding communities.”

As part of the project, CVES will relocate its Instructional Services Center from Area Development Drive in Plattsburgh and purchase property they’re already leasing at the old Clinton County Airport along with an additional 20 adjoining acres for future expansion.

District officials say the changes will save approximately $260,000 in lease costs per year, totaling over $2.6 million every 10 years moving forward.

Voters in 17 districts in Clinton, Essex, Warren and Washington counties headed to the polls last week.

But since CVES BOCES is a single unified district, approval wasn’t needed in all districts, but rather a simple majority vote.

“It’s impossible to break down who voted in which district,” said Matt Smith, a CVES spokesman.

The portion each district will pay is proportionate and based on a formula known as RWADA, or “Resident Weighted Average Daily Attendance.”

That means districts with fewer students like Putnam and Keene Central will be asked to shoulder fewer than 1 percent of project costs, while districts like Beekmantown Central are slated to pay 13.5 percent, or $2.4 million, and Plattsburgh City School, 13.1 percent.

Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central were slated to contribute $449,130 and $377,384, respectively.

But the decision by voters to merge the two districts earlier this month will result in that number being revised based on new RWADA numbers, said Smith.

Other district shares include Moriah (2 percent), Ticonderoga (5.6 percent), Crown Point (2 percent) and Schroon Lake at 1.3 percent.

Ausable Valley will pay 8.5 percent, and Willsboro, 1.9 percent.

Officials are free to determine the best way to contribute their share, from one-time payments or more gradual arrangements.

“Each district is going to be different,” Smith said. “It is up to each district to decide what is best for them.”

The next step is the state environmental permitting process, which can take months.

“This will be a year in the ground before we put a shovel in the ground,” Smith said.