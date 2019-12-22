Voters okay Indian Lake School District building upgrades

Photo provided Indian Lake Central School In a landslide vote, residents of the Indian Lake Central School approved borrowing about $2 million to pay for upgrades to their school facilities.

INDIAN LAKE | Voting residents of the Indian Lake Central School District overwhelmingly approved a $2 million-plus capital project Dec. 3 to update its school facilities. The vote tally was 139 to 18 in favor of the project, Superintendent of Schools David Snide said.

“The vote was awesome,” he said. “It was very gratifying to have this kind of community support.”

The planned improvements include installing about 160 new energy-efficient windows, resurfacing the roof, and replacing beams that support the roof trusses on the original 1935-era building — as well as other structural improvements.

Renovations also include installing mirrored film on the first-floor windows, which in addition to blocking ultraviolet light, will provide additional security by preventing people outside from seeing inside the classrooms, while allowing students and staff to see outside.

The project is to be funded by withdrawing $500,000 from a capital reserve fund and issuing a $1.52 million bond, to be repaid over 18 years.

Plans call for construction to begin in summer 2021 and be finished in one season.

With the additional bond payment, the average homeowner whose property assessed at $100,000 would pay $9 more annually starting in the 2020-2021 school year — but with STAR exemptions, that increase would be $3 to $6 per year less. ■