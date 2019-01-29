Voters opt for blend of veterans, newcomers for newly-merged school board

× Expand Kim Dedam Voters cast ballots for the newly-merged Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School District at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Pictured above: Board of Canvass Chair Brenda Drummond.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Voters opted for a blend of experience and fresh faces in selecting candidates for a newly-constituted Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School Board on Tuesday, sending a mix of seasoned incumbents paired with newcomers to chart the district's future.

Nineteen candidates competed for seven available seats.

The top seven vote-getters announced by Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) after polls closed Tuesday evening were:

Philip Mero (457), Heather Reynolds (447), Suzanne Russell (308), Karin Demuro (284), Alan Jones (295), Sarah Kullman (263) and Dina Garvey, 243.

Three of the seven successful candidates were incumbents: Russell serves on the Westport Central School Board; DeMuro and Jones, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

In all, 639 ballots were cast.

Three other incumbents were routed: ELCS incumbent Douglas Spilling garnered 242 votes, while WCS incumbents Thomas Kohler and James Carroll received 191 and 185, respectively.

Totals for the remaining candidates are as follows:

Nicole Sudduth (220), Micah Stewart (210), David Kirkby (187), Benjamin Goff (155), Danielle Bikowitz (144), Robin Severance (127), Joshua Olcott (110), Andrea Denton (91) and Jill Lobdell, 73 votes.

STAGGERED TERMS

As the top three vote-getters, Mero, Reynolds and Russell will serve three-year terms beginning from the date of the organizational meeting, which is scheduled for sometime in February, and expiring June 30, 2022.

Jones and DeMuro will serve two-year terms until June 30, 2021; Kullman and Garvey will serve one-year terms.

CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey supervised the election with officials from the state Education Department.

The vote was held at ELCS with assistance provided by the Essex County Board of Elections.

Polls closed at 8 p.m.

NEXT STEPS

Davey and the newly-elected school board will meet soon to choose a date for the board’s organizational meeting, according to a news release.

“At that meeting, the board members will be sworn in and will begin their terms,” said the release. “The next election will be held in May 2020 for the two seats that expire in 2020 to serve full three-year terms so that the terms of service will be staggered moving forward.”

Residents in both districts voted Dec. 4 to combine the two districts in a merger that takes effect July 1.

“The new ELW district was fortunate to have an excellent field of 19 candidates to choose from in forming their new Board of Education,” said Davey in a statement. “I look forward to working with the new board and the district in the months ahead. Now begins an exciting new chapter in for both communities going forward.”

The official name of the district is Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central District, but officials have said the designation is subject to change based on student and community input.

This breaking news story will be updated.